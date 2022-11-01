New liquor sales restrictions introduced in SA's Upper Spencer Gulf region

From November 2, mandatory ID scanning at takeaway liquor outlets come into effect in Port Augusta and Whyalla.
The measures are aimed at minimising the risk of alcohol-related harm and preventing the supply of liquor to dry communities.
The new mandatory ID scanning is an extension of revised dry zone and liquor licensing laws which came into effect in Port Augusta in February 2022.
These laws limited the quantity and type of alcohol purchasable and also liquor retailer opening hours.
South Australia's Commissioner for Consumer Affairs, Liquor and Gambling, Dini Soulio said licensees in both Whyalla and Port Augusta have been provided with government-developed scanning technology to help them comply with conditions around the sale of takeaway alcohol.
"This technology will help ensure people are not exceeding daily purchase limits," he said.
"For people looking to buy takeaway alcohol in Port Augusta, it's simple - a valid form of photo ID, such as a driver's licence or proof of age card, will be required for all takeaway alcohol purchases," Mr Soulio said.
"The scanning technology will also check to ensure the customer does not live in a dry community and is therefore not allowed to buy liquor," he said.
This policy also applies in Whyalla, which has in previous times been an alternative location for people to purchase alcohol without the limits imposed in Port Augusta.
"In Whyalla, anyone who wants to buy a restricted item of alcohol - for example, port, spirits or casks of wine - will need to produce photo ID," he said.
Mr Soulio said licensees would not have access to any personal data and customer data will be securely stored and purged every 24 hours.
Signage has been provided to licensees to display the changes instore.
To find out more about ID scanning and the current restrictions, visit https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/news/liquor-restrictions-south-australia
For information on how to obtain a Proof of Age card, visit:
https://www.sa.gov.au/topics/driving-and-transport/licences/proof-of-age-card
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.