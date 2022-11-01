The Transcontinental
No ID, no liquor provisions in effect from November 2

By Greg Mayfield
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:35am, first published November 1 2022 - 10:15pm
New liquor sales restrictions introduced in SA's Upper Spencer Gulf region

From November 2, mandatory ID scanning at takeaway liquor outlets come into effect in Port Augusta and Whyalla.

