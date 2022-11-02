"Cellar-dweller" football club West Augusta has revealed a secret weapon - their volunteer cook had a stellar season.
Michael Freeman won Clubs SA's Cook of the Year award after a three-way cook-off with finalists at Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills.
Mr Freeman is more accustomed to the surroundings of the Hawks' clubrooms where, during football season, he helps to produce up to 120 meals on a Thursday night.
The ex-junior player and former under 15 coach found himself in the role after a lifetime of supporting the club.
"We didn't win too many games in the A grade, but we are rebuilding. A lot of good young players are coming through," he said.
His success comes on top of club highlights last year when the salaried cook Bruce Kenny won Cook of the Year and Anthony Packard was named Manager of the Year.
Going back-to-back for the club, Mr Freeman accepted his trophy at an event at the Magarey Room at Adelaide Oval that was attended by 400.
Previously, during the judging, he competed in a taste-test with the other finalists at Mount Barker.
"Out the front were the vegetables, herbs and spices and we were told to cook a piece of salmon and serve that as a meal in 30 minutes," he said.
"We were also given 45 minutes to cook a medium-rare porterhouse steak. I served mine with salad.
"I made home-made chips and a mushroom sauce for the steak.
"It was a bit nerve-wracking while you were doing that and people were walking around the kitchen ticking things off.
"Then the food came out the front to the judges who tasted it and picked the winner."
He said "word of mouth" got around about the great meals at the football club and it had become popular with "grey nomads" from the nearby caravan park.
"They say 'we have been all around Australia and it is the best steak we have had' or the 'best food we have had'," he said.
"So we get a bit of feedback. It is good."
Mr Freeman works as a TAFE lecturer with apprentices and school students.
He became under 15 coach when his son was in the team. Now his son is playing under 18.
After he started helping in the galley, the kitchen was redeveloped about four years ago.
"I went in starting to learn to use the new equipment and there are not many of us who do know how it is done," he said.
"It becomes pretty hectic when you have 100 meals. We do schnitzels, T-bone steaks, parmigiana, marinated steaks, pork bellies and others."
He works the oven as well as the deep fryer which handles parmigiana, pizza and chips.
"We get pretty busy," he said.
It seems the club is developing a taste for success which will soon be replicated on the football field.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
