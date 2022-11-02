On a balmy spring night at Mambray Creek, there was laughter and frivolity as about 100 people 'gave prostate cancer the finger".
It was the charity event's way of meeting the challenge of a silent killer that is often detected in men by digital examination.
The event was at the Trapper Bar belonging to Sarah Wiltshire and Barrie Cotton on their property midway between Port Augusta and Port Pirie.
A key role in raising $16,000 on the night was played by the dedicated team from the Lions Club of Port Augusta.
"Every dollar raised will go towards helping country men with early detection, state-of-the-art diagnosis and promoting regular checks," Ms Wiltshire said.
She climbed a ladder near the fire-pit to photograph the blue-gloved crowd as they "gave prostate cancer the finger".
Former Lions club president Steve Fawcett told the guests about the involvement of his organisation and mentioned that "my life was saved".
After the serious consideration of the target at hand, the mood turned to joy as a monster auction got underway with Mr Cotton as auctioneer.
Items that went under the hammer to strong bidding included popular travel packages provided by the hospitality and tourism industry.
"As I think Steve Fawcett mentioned on the night, it all started when a group of us - the committee - attended a Lions Quiz Night in Port Augusta and won a barbecue for 20 people cooked and catered for by the Lions," Ms Wiltshire said.
"We quickly decided to 'pay it forward' to use the prize as a start for a full-on fundraiser."
She said local people attended the event with guests from Adelaide, Broome, Kalgoorlie, Port Augusta, Mambray Creek and Port Pirie.
"The whole even was a team effort - our gang plus Lions," she said.
"The big idea is to keep the funds local and Lions have already achieved so much with their fundraising to enable the buying of a prostate biopsy machine for Port Augusta.
"It is really good to get people together to provide a good night out. Our performer, musician John O'Dea, was amazing. Everyone loves what he did. He is number one on the country charts.
"It was a huge success. It meant our local farmers had a good night out for a good cause."
The club put on kangaroo steaks, patties, sausages and steak with salads for the hungry hordes.
Admission was paid at the property gate and guests were issued with blue sheep-tags to identify themselves.
The weather smiled on the event - perhaps a good omen for those men confronting the disease for the first time.
