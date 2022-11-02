On Our Way to Broadway will be the Anderson Dancers' 53rd pantomime.
Tickets are now on sale as the production heads to the stage at the Lea Memorial Theatre on November 4, 5 and 6.
It will be the first pantomime in 53 years without mentor and director Ethel Anderson.
"The team has worked very hard to make her proud of us and we hope you have as much fun as we have," said Lindy Madigan, director and co-writer.
"The show features Greg Bailey, our beautiful Bella, Scott Sard, Flynn Spencer, Michael Rowbottom and Matthew Webb, as the band members, Barry Rossiter as the Sherriff and Nate Bailey as the Judge.
"This dynamic cast plays alongside 18 others, including nine children, showing that acting is alive and well in Port Augusta."
The pantomime is described as: When the little backwater township of Hicksville, is notified that their local group, namely Bella Broad and Her All Girl Band, has been chosen to appear on Broadway, everybody and anybody in town wants to be involved. The group has no idea that they will meet with the colorful Big Chief Little Wolf and an Australian Judge. Getting sidetracked on the way and ending up at Disneyland is a thrill for the younger members of the group. They meet Elmo, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The story follows the band as they eventually find themselves on Broadway.
The show includes choreography from the team of dedicated volunteers "who support all the children to look as fabulous as they can on the stage with special care taken to make sure everyone feels included", according to Ms Madigan.
This year the show is directed, produced and co-written by Ms Madigan, who is keen to see the pantomimes continue for all those who enjoy the production.
These productions are truly a family affair with so many having more than one person involved in the dance troupe in some way or another such as dancing, cast, backstage, props, dressing or technical support.
"There are many family groups within the dance school, showing that families can do everything together including pantomime," Ms Madigan said..
"We are super proud of our Toddler and Me group this year with all of our little ones being able to get on stage without their mums.
"We are thrilled to announce that we will be running Toddler and Me classes in Quorn in 2023. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more information and registration day which will be on November 19.
"Our volunteer teachers consist of Karen Screen, Debbie Dohnt, Lindy Madigan, Darrel McAuliffe, Frankie Wilson and Sylvia Hogg. Assisted by Lauren Kennet, Grace Zerbe, Alana Spencer, Laura Zerbe, Scarlett Chesson, Mikayla Murphy and Faith Spencer, these wonderful girls are truly gifted in generosity.
"Port Augusta businesses have once again stepped up to support and assist the dancers to get the show on the stage so thank you for your assistance.
"Our audience is our 'cheer squad' so bring along your friends and sit back for a good laugh, some fantastic dancing, costumes, props and cast and be thrilled that Port Augusta has some great talent on offer."
Tickets are on sale at KD's Hair Flair in person or over the phone.
