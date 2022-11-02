The pantomime is described as: When the little backwater township of Hicksville, is notified that their local group, namely Bella Broad and Her All Girl Band, has been chosen to appear on Broadway, everybody and anybody in town wants to be involved. The group has no idea that they will meet with the colorful Big Chief Little Wolf and an Australian Judge. Getting sidetracked on the way and ending up at Disneyland is a thrill for the younger members of the group. They meet Elmo, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The story follows the band as they eventually find themselves on Broadway.