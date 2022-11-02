The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Bike shop named as Rowe Partners Port Augusta Outstanding Business at awards ceremony

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winners included, standing, left, Hayley McGourty, Caitlin Jones, Louise Foote, Adelle Cimarosti and Cheryl Boles, Mellissa Venning, Clarissa Sheehan, David Versteeg, Jeremy Carn, and, sitting, Curtley Warren, Jack Footner, Myles McClure. Absent: Malachi Cannard,

Five independent judges had a tough time choosing winners of the Rowe Partners Port Augusta Outstanding Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.