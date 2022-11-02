Five independent judges had a tough time choosing winners of the Rowe Partners Port Augusta Outstanding Business Awards.
The awards ceremony was hosted by Business Port Augusta at the West Augusta Football Club.
The traders' president Virginia Lloyd said there had been 344 nominations for 149 businesses and workers, adding up to 63 qualifying submissions.
"It was a hard job for the judges with some categories having up to 15 submissions," she told the audience of about 180 people.
The winner of the Rowe Partners Most Outstanding Business award is CBR Cycle Garage.
Founder of the business Jeremy Carn accepted the prize.
He began doing casual repairs from home then developed a bicycle shop that has a range including mountain bikes, BMX bikes, scooters, parts and accessories such as clothes.
The premises was also honoured for Cinema Augusta Excellence in Small Business. Awards and winners:
Mostly locals were in the audience, but there were a few guests from outback miners Oz Minerals and BHP Local Buying Foundation.
Federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey and Independent Stuart MP and Cabinet Minister Geoff Brock were both there.
Mayor Brett Benbow and chairman of UniHub Spencer Gulf Brenton Vanstone attended.
The master-of-ceremonies was journalist Daniel Pizarro, of Southern Cross Austereo. Gavin Chandler provided the entertainment.
Major sponsor, Rowe Partners, an accounting firm, was represented at the ceremony by Chad McKnight, Jaene McKnight, Michael Havelberg, Amanda Havelberg, Dylan Cammarano, Jess Press, Ty Harrison, Sam Freemantle, Skye McGee and Stacey Moulder.
Traders' group board members Shane Packard, Tony Robinson, Greg Williams and Anne Harvey flew the flag..
Ms Lloyd paid special tribute to previous board members Darren Sherriff and Suzy Graham.
She thanked "administrator superstar" Cathy George and "organiser extraordinaire" Kelly Versteeg.
Special commendation was extended to the sponsors of the awards.
"Business Port Augusta thanks the various organisations that have supported the event," Ms Lloyd said.
"It is through the support of sponsors that we are able to host the awards and we greatly appreciate their contribution.
"We are lucky to have Rowe Partners as our major sponsor again this year - a huge 'thank you' to Rowe Partners.
"Their sponsorship has ensured the high standards of the awards."
The Gold Special Sponsors:
The Silver Sponsors::
The Bronze Sponsors:
The ceremony was an opportunity for traders to share viewpoints on the local economy as well as the bigger, national and state, scenes. Many came to cheer on their particular entrants in the awards.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.