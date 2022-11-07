A scheme costing $1.2 million has been launched to tackle "trouble, stress and conflict" in Port Augusta.
The Port Augusta Community Outreach program began on Monday, November 7.
Architects of the round-the-clock scheme say it will deal with anti-social behaviour and improve safety and well-being.
The service is said to have been designed with Aboriginal leaders and residents' groups and includes presence on the streets, parks, foreshore and other key areas.
Teams supported by interpreters and cultural leaders will visit locations where people gather in a bid to reduce trouble, stress and conflict.
"The teams will walk around the city, sitting and talking with people, who are vulnerable due to alcohol or other conditions, and help them to access support," said a spokesman for the state government.
"After hours, roving patrols will respond to calls, locate people who need help to take them to a safe place."
The key services will be:
The spokesman said the plan was meant to make public spaces safer for everyone, ensure Aboriginal people from remote communities had access to culturally-safe services while in the city and offer help to return to country where appropriate.
"In addition to helping remote visitors, the program will support young people who are residents," he said.
"The response for young people will include a focus on increasing recreational activities and supporting services to increase their availability."
Independent Stuart MP and Cabinet Minister Geoff Brock said that in summer, the city had more remote visitors and an increase in anti-social behaviour.
"I am really pleased this new service is ready to make an immediate impact," he said.
"The Street Team will walk around from early morning until evening, getting to know people in the high-risk group and assisting them to get services. '
"The Roving Team will cover the wider Port Augusta area from midday to midnight and be on-call if needed.
"Importantly, there is an on-call after-hours service with one number that connects the caller with a person who can help them get the assistance they need."
He praised the Department of Human Services, police, ambulance, Port Augusta CIty Council, Davenport Community, Aboriginal Drug and Alcohol Council, South Australian Housing Authority, Salvation Army, Port Augusta Youth Centre, Life Without Barriers, National Indigenous Australia Agency, Port Augusta Hospital - SA Health and Pika Wiya Health Service.
Giles MP Eddie Hughes said that before the state election "we heard the concerns" of residents and the message was "loud and clear".
"Mr Brock and myself secured the funding to introduce the program," he said.
"This will not be a 'set and forget' approach. We want to know what works to modify our approach.
"Thanks to all the Aboriginal leaders and organisations that helped."
