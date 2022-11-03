A major new wind-and-battery project in South Australia will help to power BHP's Olympic Dam outback mine and provided renewably-generated electricity to the state.
The company signed a renewable Power Purchase Agreement with Neoen that is expected to meet half of the mine's electricity needs from 2026-27.
It will allow the mine to have net-zero emissions for the contracted volume of supply.
The cost of the project is believed to be substantial.
The agreement is expected to supply 70 megawatts to the mine and will support Neoen to build the 203-megawatt Goyder South Stage 1b Wind Farm.
The wind farm is to form part of the bigger Goyder Renewables Zone in South Australia and will introduce new renewable generation into the SA grid.
In addition, Neoen will build a large-scale battery energy storage system in Blyth, in the Mid North, to support the agreement.
This will help to improve the stability of the grid.
Neoen expects the wind-and-battery project to create about 250 construction jobs and 15 permanent positions in the state.
The Olympic Dam asset president, Jennifer Purdie, said the world needed high-quality copper to build renewable technologies and infrastructure "and BHP is focused on producing that copper more sustainably".
"The agreement will support BHP on its decarbonisation journey and provide new firmed renewable energy and increased stability to the grid," she said.
The agreement comes after commitments by the company in recent years. This has involved renewably-generated electricity contributing to powering its sites in Western Australia, SA, Queensland and Chile.
This pact continues the company's actions to contribute to its medium-term target to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30 per cent from adjusted 2020-21 levels by 2030-31.
Xavier Barbaro, Neoen's chairman and chief executive officer, thanked BHP for its "vote of confidence".
"Thanks to its storage assets and deep expertise, Neoen is now able to offer round-the-clock energy to its customers," he said.
"This first baseload agreement ... will serve as a template for future contracts, opening new market opportunities in Australia and the rest of the world."
Neoen is one of the world's leading independent producers of exclusively renewably-generated energy.
It has almost 5.6 gigawatts of solar, wind and storage capacity in operation or under construction in countries including Australia, Finland and France.
Goyder South Stage 1 is the first operation of Neoen's flagship project known as Goyder Renewables Zone - a hybrid wind, solar and storage project in the Mid North.
