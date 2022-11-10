Discover What's On in Port Augusta this November

NOVEMBER
COMMUNITY SPORTING
Night Owls Bowling
Nov 11, 2022 6:45pm at Port Augusta Bowling Club, Marryatt St - Come and try for $5, no experience necessary.
HELPING HAND
Annual Charity Football Match
Saturday, November 12, Central Oval, Pt Augusta, South Augusta FC v Combined Emergency Services, from 5pm, parents v kids match, 6pm SAFC v Emergency Services, donations at the gate, contact 8641 5420
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, November 12, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
LOVE OF ANIMALS
Microchip Drive & BBQ Fundraiser
Saturday, November 12, Pets Domain, Power Station
Rd, Port Augusta, $10 microchipping for cats and dogs by Pt Augusta council, fundraiser for wildlife rescue service.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday November 15, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more. A small fee is payable when you join.
HELP WHEN YOU NEED IT
Support the Family
Friday, November 18, 10:00am-1:30pm, The Salvation Army, 1/96 Carlton Parade, Port Augusta - A free event that provides support and up to date information on all aspects of alcohol and drug use relative to the families of alcohol and other drug users. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.au
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, November 19, 32-40 Quorn Road, twilight market 4pm-8pm, great stalls, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, get in some early Christmas shopping, live music, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
SIP AND SHOP
Christmas Shopping Extravaganza
Thursday, November 24, Aust Arid Lands Botanic Gardens, 144 Stuart Hwy, 5.30pm-8.30pm, browse gift and plant shop, gin tasting, cocktails, limited numbers, reservations essential on 8641 9116.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, November 27, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
Register your float for the 2022 Christmas Pageant
We'd love to see your group or business in the 2022 Port Augusta Christmas Pageant. The Pageant will be in the CBD, with trailers and vehicles permitted. Register at https://www.trybooking.com/CCTRI
