A medical machine will make life easier for men of the north who have suspected prostate problems, thanks to some incredible fundraising efforts led by Port Augusta's Steve Fawcett.
Mr Fawcett, who holds positions with Lions Australia in Port Augusta and the district, oversaw the gathering of $82,000 to help men with prostate issues.
He said $45,000 of that sum was put with $45,000 from Male Bag Foundation to buy a $90,000 biopsy machine for Port Augusta hospital.
The machine is now being used to enable non-invasive samples of the prostate to be taken.
This compares with surgery and uncomfortable after-effects under the previous system usually available only in Adelaide.
The risk of infection is lower with the local procedure.
"The foundation tried to get a biopsy machine in as many regional hospitals as they could," Mr Fawcett said.
"Like a lot of things, the opportunity came 'out of the blue' and you think about how you are going to raise that money.
"The support from the community was wonderful. MGA Insurance was first to jump on board.
"We received a Lions grant and money from other Lions clubs in the district as well as held a Quiz Night which led to a fundraising barbecue and auction at Trapper Bar at Mambray Creek.
"That's a good story in itself. The prize for the quiz was a barbecue cooked by Lions and the bar's Sarah Wiltshire and Barrie Cotton took it to the next level to arrange the fundraising night using our club volunteers.
"We now have $30,000 left in our prostate cancer trust account plus whatever funds come our way from Mambray Creek.
"We have enough money to go 50-50 in another machine, whether that be at Port Pirie or Whyalla or somewhere else. The money is there to be used.
"It is certainly something that we want to pursue, but the money will stay in the north."
Mr Fawcett is a past-president of the club and is second vice-district-governor for a Lions area including 60 branches.
He said he was semi-retired after working at TAFE, runs an aviation business, working on planes, and "I pull a few beers at the West Augusta Football Club".
Mr Fawcett recovered from a bout of thyroid cancer six years and three of his family members have had prostate problems.
"The doctors saved my life. How important it is to go to the doctor, including for prostate checks," he said.
