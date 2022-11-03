The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Incredible feat of fundraising includes donation towards new biopsy machine for hospital

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Fawcett pulls a beer at Trapper Bar at the fundraising night organised by the Lions Club of Port Augusta and Sarah Wiltshire and Barrie Cotton. Picture supplied

A medical machine will make life easier for men of the north who have suspected prostate problems, thanks to some incredible fundraising efforts led by Port Augusta's Steve Fawcett.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.