At 28 years of age, Sam Boully is an action woman, a powerhouse of ideas, always with some project on the boil or a goal to reach.
"I think it drives my husband a little bit crazy," Ms Boully laughs.
"My family are the same," she said. "Mum and dad do anything they can get their hands on, they have raised us to value community," Ms Boully said.
In 2020, the Covid Pandemic brought local women's sports, such as netball, to a complete standstill.
In response to this, together with a group of friends, Ms Boully organised a local female football competition played on Wednesday nights between Port Augusta Central, West and South teams, with South Whyalla having recently joined the ranks this year too.
"Over 100 girls came to try out, it was hugely popular, some of them had played football before but there were a lot who came to try it for the first time," Ms Boully said.
Sports aren't the only thing that Ms Boully believes women need to be more included in.
"I truly believe that we need more women in a trade," she said.
"It's really good to have a mix of people and skills on a job, often women pay more attention to the finer details," she said.
A qualified carpenter with over six years' experience working for Steve White General Builders, based out of Whyalla, Ms Boully said there's a culture of encouraging men to go into a trade in regional areas, but women and girls are not given the same opportunity.
"I think it starts with schools, we definitely need more awareness there... I'm currently pestering my Father-in-Law about this, he's a tech teacher at Caritas College," she laughs.
We have a great TAFE in Port Augusta, that's where I did trade school and my pre-vocational course, that was a really good stepping-stone for me... We need to let girls know that's an option," she said.
"It's quite scary for women when they first start in a trade because it is a male-dominated industry," Ms Boully said. "I don't think I've ever worked with a female carpenter before."
"There's lots of work that needs to be done," she said.
