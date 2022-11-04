Aside from turning 31 last Sunday, Taylor Lee-Breen isn't short of reasons to celebrate, including winning her third Transcontinental Best and Fairest Medal at the A-Grade Netball Grand Final hosted in Port Augusta earlier in November.
"This last year has been my best yet, it's been pretty insane - I honestly didn't think it possible I could make it this far," Ms Lee-Breen said.
A Whyalla girl who grew up playing basketball, Ms Breen said she never wanted to play netball, she thought it was "too girly".
"Some friends invited me along to a netball training and I haven't looked back," Ms Lee-Breen said.
"I love the game of netball, I love that its about teamwork, that we all work together to get a goal," she said.
Ms Lee-Breen started playing at a low grade with the Whyalla Netball Association when she was 13-years-old, she was attending Samaritan College (then St Johns) at the time.
Ms Lee-Breen's coach at the time, Trudy McLachlan, encouraged her to try out for the St Joseph's Netball Club in Port Augusta in defence.
"I started in shooter, then Trudy moved me to defence, which at the start I wasn't happy about, but I ended up loving it!" She said.
"I have since had the opportunity to play goal defence for the League in SA - which meant trips down to Adelaide every Saturday, I don't think I'll be doing that again next season," Ms Lee-Breen laughs.
Ms Lee-Breen has won a slew of other medals and awards throughout her netball career, including another Best and Fairest 2022 award playing for the Newton Jaguars - a premier netball club in Adelaide, making her one of the first recipients to be awarded Best and Fairest for two different associations in one season.
"Taylor Lee-Breen is a wonderful recipient of the Transcontinental Best and Fairest Medal, Ms Lee-Breen was judged to be the best performing netballer for the season and doubled-up with a sense of fair play... The newspaper values its involvement with the Port Augusta Netball Association and is experienced in developing players as well as juniors," Greg Mayfield, Editor at the Port Augusta Transcontinental said.
Ms Lee-Breen, together with her team, won the 2015, 16 and 17 premierships in Whyalla.
"Community sports are so important," Ms Lee-Breen said.
"I think it teaches young people about team work and also how to be okay with losing," she said.
"Thank you to my coach, Beaudine Dallasanta, she has been there for me so much, even for my post-game breakdowns, so has my partner Josh Watkins," she laughs.
"I'm also really grateful to my mum, she hasn't missed a single game since I started," Ms Lee-Breen said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
