Aside from turning 31 recently, Taylor-Lee Breen isn't short of reasons to celebrate, including winning her third Transcontinental best-and-fairest medal.
The award, chosen by the Port Augusta Netball Association, was presented to the St Joseph's player at the A grade netball Grand Final hosted in Port Augusta in September.
"This last year has been my best yet, it's been pretty insane - I honestly didn't think it possible I could make it this far," Taylor-Lee said.
A Whyalla girl who grew up playing basketball, she never wanted to play netball, thinking it was "too girly".
"Some friends invited me along to a netball training and I haven't looked back," she said.
"I love the game, I love that its about teamwork, that we all work together to get a goal."
She started playing at a low grade with the Whyalla Netball Association when she was 13 years old while attending Samaritan College (then St John's).
"I started in shooter then was moved me to defence which at the start I wasn't happy about, but I ended up loving it," she said.
"I have since had the opportunity to play goal defence for the league in South Australia - which meant trips down to Adelaide every Saturday, I don't think I'll be doing that again next season."
Taylor-Lee won many other medals and awards throughout her netball career, including another Best and Fairest 2022 award playing for the Newton Jaguars - a premier netball club in Adelaide, making her one of the first recipients to be awarded Best and Fairest for two associations in one season.
"Taylor-Lee is a wonderful recipient of The Transcontinental Medal. She was judged to be the best-performing netballer for the season doubled up with a sense of fair play," said Transcontinental Editor Greg Mayfield.
"The newspaper values its involvement with the association which is bringing along juniors in the footsteps of Taylor-Lee."
Taylor-Lee, with her team, won the 2015, 2016 and 2017 premierships in Whyalla.
"Community sport is so important," she said.
"I think it teaches young people about teamwork and how to be okay with losing," she said.
"Thank you to my St Joseph's coach, Beaudine Dalla Santa. She has been there for me so much, even for my post-game feedback so has my partner Josh Watkins," she laughs.
"I am really grateful to my mum. She hasn't missed a single game since I started."
Taylor-Lee now plays in a state-of-the-art stadium at Central Oval in Port Augusta.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.