Aside from turning 31 recently, Taylor-Lee Breen isn't short of reasons to celebrate, including winning her third Transcontinental best-and-fairest Medal.
The St Joseph's player accepted the award at a ceremony after the A-Grade Netball Grand Final hosted in Port Augusta in September.
"This last year has been my best yet, it's been pretty insane - I honestly didn't think it possible I could make it this far," she said.
A Whyalla girl who grew up playing basketball, she she never wanted to play netball, thinking it was "too girly".
"Some friends invited me along to a netball training and I haven't looked back," she said.
"I love the game, I love that its about teamwork, that we all work together to get a goal."
Taylor-Lee started playing at a low grade with the Whyalla Netball Association when she was 13 years old while attending Samaritan College (then St John's).
"I started in shooter, then moved to defence, which at the start I wasn't happy about, but I ended up loving it," she said.
"I have since had the opportunity to play goal defence for the league in South Australia - which meant trips down to Adelaide every Saturday, I don't think I'll be doing that again next season."
She won many other medals and awards throughout her netball career, including another Best and Fairest 2022 award playing for the Newton Jaguars - a premier netball club in Adelaide, making her one of the first recipients to be awarded Best and Fairest for two associations in one season.
"Taylor-Lee is a wonderful recipient of The Transcontinental Medal after being judged to be the best-performing netballer for the season doubled-up with a sense of fair play," said the newspaper's editor Greg Mayfield.
"We values our involvement with the Port Augusta Netball Association which is bringing along juniors in the footsteps of Taylor-Lee."
Taylor-Lee, with her team, won the 2015, 2016 and 2017 premierships in Whyalla.
"Community sports are so important," she said.
"I think it teaches young people about teamwork and how to be okay with losing.
"Thank you to my coach, Beaudine Dalla Santa. She has been there for me so much, even for my post-game feedback, so has my partner Josh Watkins," she laughs.
"I am really grateful to my Mum. She hasn't missed a single game since I started."
Taylor-Lee has been playing at a state-of-the-art stadium at Central Oval in Port Augusta.
The stadium was developed with the football oval at a cost of millions of dollars by the Port Augusta City Council.
After some initial problems with the turf, solutions were found and the site remains a showcase for Port Augusta.
South Augusta Football Club is based upstairs at the stadium which is also used for conferences.
