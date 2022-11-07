A kayaker had a lucky escape when menaced by a Great White shark off Port Augusta.
Video shows the occupant fending off the jaws of the shark with his paddle.
The predator then circles the kayak before disappearing.
Yellowtail fish are thought to have lured the creature into the waters.
The incident came after repeated sightings and incidents in the area in the past three to four years.
On Saturday, a fisherman had his crab net crushed and his boat rammed by a shark near the old powerhouse.
Great Whites have been breaching the waters during the years.
One is thought to be about five metres while another is smaller.
Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow urged residents to approach the water safely given the risks associated with the denizens of the deep.
Anyone with video of the kayaking incident is asked to contact The Transcontinental Editor, Greg Mayfield, at greg.mayfield@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone 0407 731 516.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.