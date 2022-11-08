On Monday October 24, senior students at Port Augusta Secondary School (PASS) started their final week of formal lessons.
Through the week, PASS hosted a range of activities to mark this momentous occasion.
Angela Dyer, Deputy Principal at PASS said, "Monday saw the students turn up with 'anything but a bag' to carry their books and school supplies. On Tuesday, staff recognised clones of themselves as students arrived 'dressed as a teacher'. On Wednesday, staff and students competed in dodgeball, which was won of course by the staff. Thursday has a more solemn feel as students realised the finish line was close. On Friday, teachers and students went head-to-head in an early morning water fight, followed by breakfast and a formal assembly and presentation night on Friday October 28 at Lea Memorial Theatre."
"We are told they are the best years of our lives, and at some stage they come to an end," Ms Dyer said.
"There are still some assignments to complete, and exams to sit, but for this group of students 'School is Out'!" she said.
