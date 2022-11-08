Angela Dyer, Deputy Principal at PASS said, "Monday saw the students turn up with 'anything but a bag' to carry their books and school supplies. On Tuesday, staff recognised clones of themselves as students arrived 'dressed as a teacher'. On Wednesday, staff and students competed in dodgeball, which was won of course by the staff. Thursday has a more solemn feel as students realised the finish line was close. On Friday, teachers and students went head-to-head in an early morning water fight, followed by breakfast and a formal assembly and presentation night on Friday October 28 at Lea Memorial Theatre."