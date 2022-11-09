A correct answer to a spelling question many years ago led Ros McRae to a job in newspapers followed by a second career running seven country hospitals.
As a fresh-faced teenager, just graduated from Port Augusta High School, she entered The Transcontinental newspaper office in Port Augusta to be interviewed for a position working in the front office.
"I was the only person to spell 'accommodation' correctly and I got the job," she said.
She worked for controversial editor and owner Ray Edwards for 18 years, sometimes filling in as typesetter at other Upper Spencer Gulf mastheads.
Displaying her admiration for Mr Edwards, she outlined his strong influence on her media career, saying the dynamic leader was also master-of-ceremonies at her wedding to Dale McRae.
She started work in 1966 when Mr Edwards and his team were redeveloping the office.
"I began across the road in a caravan parked in Mortlock Motors in Tassie Street," she said.
"Ray was my mentor and taught me a lot. Everyone should work in private enterprise before working for government because it gives you a great work ethic.
"I was one of the only people who Ray would let proof-read the paper other than himself because he trusted that I would know punctuation and spelling.
"He had a column called Top of the Gulf. There were also articles about 'our Ros'."
After also studying accountancy at TAFE, she took the plunge to leave the newspaper in 1984 to work as a casual part-time school assistant at Augusta Park campus. "Sometimes you have to back yourself in and take a chance," she said.
Luckily, there was public service "permanency" attached to the position and, after a stint travelling daily to Whyalla as a personnel officer with the education department, she had a role as "the only non-teacher putting teachers into schools"
She progressed to northern region administration manager with the Community Welfare Department then took a human-resources job at the hospital.
Three years later she was site manager at Port Augusta and chief executive of Leigh Creek and Quorn health services.
After a restructure of health, she became one of six chief executive officers around the state.
About 2012 she actually became in charge of Port Augusta, Whyalla, Quorn, Hawker, Leigh Creek, Roxby Downs and Woomera hospitals.
She was responsible for "everything that happened within these health services from clinical safety to corporate safety" as well as managed the budgets.
"Recruiting doctors was a challenge still is in health," she said.
After outlining her roles, she paused to reflect on her earlier career and added: "I worked with some really lovely people at The Transcontinental. I learned a lot."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.