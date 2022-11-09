The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

'"I worked with some really lovely people at The Transcontinental - I learned a lot'

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A correct answer to a spelling question many years ago led Ros McRae to a job in newspapers followed by a second career running seven country hospitals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.