Jeremy Carn started his cycle shop in a garden shed in 2006.
Today he is winner of the Most Outstanding Business Award in Port Augusta - and has a bigger shed for the business which he operates next to his house on the westside.
He accepted his trophy at the Rowe Partners Port Augusta Outstanding Business Awards ceremony hosted by Business Port Augusta at the West Augusta Football Club.
His shop, CBR Cycle Garage, has a range including mountain bikes, BMX bikes, scooters, parts and accessories such as clothes. The premises was also honoured with the Cinema Augusta Excellence in Small Business prize.
"I am the owner, creator, mechanic, marketing person, test rider ... all of the above," said the father-of-four.
He looked back on the early days when another operator's bike shop inside the city's surf store closed. He then grabbed "a couple of grand" to buy some bike tools and start doing casual repairs.
"I have tried to invest every dollar I make back into it," he said.
"I was doing repairs for friends for beer money in the garden shed."
He began dabbling in bicycle sales and this "went absolutely crazy".
In 2013, he moved to a quarter of a shed, then half, then three-quarters and then the whole thing. He now has electric bikes lined up on the footbath outside the business.
As regional manager for the north with AusIndustry, he knew what was needed for success.
People can now ride his cycles in the beautiful Australian Arid Lands Botanic Gardens or cross the new bridge to the eastside.
"You can ride everywhere and won't have to cross the highway," he said.
"When I finish my day job, I am out in the shed. Before I opened the shop, I was doing all right, but nothing like what I am doing now.
"I work until 11pm and in my lunch breaks. I am available round-the-clock on the phone."
He said he had felt "embarrassed" that a business of his size won the award.
This was partly because of his connection to Business Port Augusta through Regional Development Australia Far North for whom he used to work.
"It has been a lot of hard work and missing out on things. It has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination," he said.
"This has started from nothing and the business operates by appointment.
"Port Augusta is a good place to do business - there is the Flinders Ranges, the water and super-fast internet.
"I am just one man who has built a shed next to his house and fixes pushbikes.
"I still see myself as a side-hustle."
