The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Business kept blooming for Jeremy Carn after he started repairing bikes in garden shed

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:58pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jeremy Carn started his cycle shop in a garden shed in 2006.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.