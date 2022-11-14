The Transcontinental
COP27 is a chance for us to talk truthfully and holistically about climate change and our future as a nation

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 11:30am
Travis Tobin, CEO of Livestock SA. Photo supplied

Amid wild weather in South Australia over the weekend caused by the third annual La Nina system in a row, the eyes of the world shift to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where world leaders meet at COP27 to discuss climate change, its impact and how to stop it.

