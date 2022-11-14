Amid wild weather in South Australia over the weekend caused by the third annual La Nina system in a row, the eyes of the world shift to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where world leaders meet at COP27 to discuss climate change, its impact and how to stop it.
But those working the frontlines in the livestock industry say shock and awe statements aren't serving anyone.
True change requires complex, honest, time-consuming discussions and holistic approaches that not only benefit industry, but also our world, its changing climate and Australia within that context.
"We live in a society that tends to respond only to shock and awe information," Mr Tobin, CEO of Livestock SA said.
Mr Tobin explains that this information does not harness long-term solutions suitable to the South Australian landscape, where less than six per cent of total land mass is arable or suitable for growing crops.
"It can sometimes be the same at global climate summits like COP27," he explains. "Where agriculture is concerned, the solutions espoused can be more oriented to the northern hemisphere, high rainfall and rich soils, intensive production systems, not sympathetic to or understanding of our climate and production systems."
"We need to have climate change discussions in a more open, honest and holistic way, we shouldn't just single out things for agenda-driven ideals," Mr Tobin said.
Mr Tobin refers specifically to the popular catchphrase 'Cows Kill the Planet' and the myriad of campaigns that have inspired a plant-based diet amongst some, as a means to halt the impact of climate change.
"The beef industry is always the big target and while it's true that the majority of emissions in Australia's livestock industries come from beef, cattle are also part of a biogenic carbon cycle," Mr Tobin said.
The biogenic carbon cycle refers to the recycling emissions that take place where cattle feed on the plants which then capture the carbon animals produce and the net emissions produced in this grazing system are actually quite low when compared with other industries.
"By rearing livestock on this land, we are upcycling low value plant matter into one of the most nutrient-dense products on the planet."
"In a world where nearly a billion people are malnourished every year and almost two billion are either overweight or obese, it would be unwise to reduce livestock production, or cut it out completely as some of the latest more radical slogans are suggesting," he said.
While Mr Tobin explains that there is merit to discussions around making red-meat production more sustainable, all industries need the same balanced discussions.
He points out that sustainability is becoming a non-negotiable and that the Australian livestock industry has made significant steps towards reducing its carbon footprint through new technologies and feed types - many will remember Asparagopsis red seaweed feed which was found to reduce cattle methane emissions by up to 95 per cent.
"Since 2005, the red meat and livestock industry has reduced its net emissions by almost 60 per cent, the greatest reduction by any sector in Australia's economy."
"Every industry needs to be responsible for its own destiny, the red meat and livestock industry has been markedly proactive on this front, but the information we have is not new, or shocking... It is true."
"Let's be honest in the discussion - solution-focused, rather than repeating one-line slogans which cut through, even if they're not really accurate," he said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.