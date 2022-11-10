A northern rail link may re-open under plans by a mining and fertiliser company to develop a $2.6 billion job-spinning outback dream.
NeuRizer, formerly Leigh Creek Energy, wants to revive the government-owned Leigh Creek-Port Augusta line.
It was previously used to haul coal from Leigh Creek to the former power station at Port Augusta.
Now, NeuRizer has plans to create 2500 jobs at a mining and processing plant to extract "syngas" from coal seams underground at Leigh Creek to produce a million tonnes of fertiliser yearly.
The fertiliser, or urea, needs carbon dioxide, nitrogen and hydrogen - all said to be available from the mining of the gas due to start in 2025.
The company is preparing a business case for the re-opening of the rail link and hopes to win state government approval.
Half of the fertiliser to be freighted down the line would go to export while the rest could be sold or stockpiled in warehouses at sites including Whyalla.
Jobs would be created for workers from the immediate outback area as well as Port Augusta, Port Pirie and Whyalla and the rest of the state and beyond.
Company managing director Phil Staveley said from Adelaide that the track had probably deteriorated since it was decommissioned in 2017.
"We will produced 80,000 tonnes of urea every month," he said.
"In the short-term, the track will be used to take equipment to the site for the construction.
"Strategic warehouses would be built at such places as Whyalla, Horsham, Albury and Moree and the urea would be railed from Port Augusta to such sites.
"Anyone who wants it - they can come and get it."
Fertiliser prices have skyrocketed because of higher gas costs internationally.
The only producer of urea in Australia - at Gibson Island, Port Brisbane - is expected to close at the end of the year.
"We will sell the cheapest urea in Australia," Mr Staveley said.
He said 70 per cent of the financial backing for the project was Korea-based and the rest would be raised next year when the bankable feasibility study would be done.
"We are all Australians and we are very much focussed on jobs for South Australia," he said.
He said the whole operation including the mining and processing at the site would be "carbon-neutral".
"I even have to take account in the audit of the emissions from my car when I drive to Leigh Creek," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.