A possible contender for a position on the Voice to South Australia's parliament says First Nations people must work with non-Aboriginals or they will "get nowhere".
Adnyamathanha woman Cheryl Coulthard-Waye, of Port Augusta, told of her interest in joining the Aboriginal advisory body as did fellow Elder Charlie Jackson.
Ms Coulthard-Waye said she hopes "something comes out of" the planned scheme.
She said an example of where Indigenous people and non-Aboriginals could work together was a two-day workshop in Port Augusta hosted by the Mines and Energy Department.
"The department wants to work with us, but we have to tell them what we want, how we want it and what-not, instead of them doing everything and being the leaders of it," she said.
"So hopefully there will be another meeting ... instead of fighting with them."
The meeting was attended by Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher and Mines and Energy Minister Tom Koutsantonis.
She said "racism is still out there" and it was an issue she would raise if appointed to the Voice.
"Anti-social behaviour is causing a lot of problems, but it is among all walks of life - stop blaming each other and non-Aboriginals for it," she said.
"There is a time when we have to start thinking of working with non-Aboriginals instead of saying that everything is their fault.
"We have to learn ... to work with everyone instead of being at one another's throats.
"If we don't work together, we are going to get nowhere."
Mr Jackson said he thought of himself as a responsible and diplomatic leader in the Aboriginal community.
"I have proven it. Without my influence the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association would not have gone into special administration," he said.
"I would be interested in standing for a position. I would like to think I have the profile to be able to do that.
"The organisers of the Voice will call for membership."
Giving First Nations people a voice in Parliament is one step closer, with a draft Bill proposing that they will be able to have a greater say in decisions made for South Australia.
The First Nations Voice Bill 2022, which was constructed after community engagement with Indigenous people and communities, will go back to First Nations people for feedback before it is tabled in parliament.
The draft Bill includes the forming of a state-wide group made up from some local First Nations people who would advise and address parliament on issues and legislation of interest for their people.
The state would be divided into regions with directly-elected voices forming the State First Nations Voice which would have an equal number of male and females representatives.
