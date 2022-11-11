First Nations people will soon have a chance to discuss the operation of a planned Voice advisory panel to the state government.
One consultation has already been held in Port Augusta and another is planned for later in November in the same city.
A third round of talks will be held, also later in November, at Leigh Creek with Adnyamathana, Arabana, Deiri and other clans.
Inaugural Commissioner for First Nations Voice Dale Agius will attend the outback meeting which will involve people from Hawker, Maree, Nepabunna and Hawker districts.
"It is just to get the information out there," said Adnaymathanha leader Vince Coulthard, of Port Augusta.
"The commissioner will visit and present at the session.
"The organisers have asked me for some advice about where they should hold the meeting.
"It is for whoever wants to attend to hear how this Voice is going to work or how they think it should work."
Mr Coulthard said he had not thought about whether he might stand for a position on the panel.
"My view is that I think they have gone about it the wrong way," he said.
"It should start with the truth-telling, then the treaty next and obviously that will determine the voice that works.
"I am keen to find out more from this consultation process."
He said he would attend either the Port Augusta or Leigh Creek meeting.
"It may swing my personal views about it. I am keen to participate in the process to hear how it is going to work," he said.
He said similar consultations would be hosted around the state.
He hoped for about 100 people would attend the outback meeting.
"It is a very important step. People need to come out to find out about it," he said.
Mr Agius said he would be going back out to communities to gather feedback about the draft legislation for the panel.
"First Nations people in South Australia want to have a say in their affairs based on the principle of self-determination," he said.
"They want to be able to influence the decisions being made about them at the highest of levels - in the parliament.
"Overwhelmingly, people have told me about the need for 'grassroots' voices to be heard and that First Nations people should choose who represents them."
It is envisaged voting for panel members would coincide with the state election.
Community engagement will be held from November 17, 2022, to January 6, 2023. Indigenous community members can give their feedback at yoursay.sa.gov.au.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.