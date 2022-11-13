The Transcontinental
Police, veterans, war nurses, council and students lay wreaths at Port Auusta ceremony

Greg Mayfield
Greg Mayfield
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:45am, first published 10:01am
Port Augusta Secondary School students laid a wreath in memory of the fallen at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Port Augusta on Friday.

