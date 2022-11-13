Port Augusta Secondary School students laid a wreath in memory of the fallen at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Port Augusta on Friday.
It is believed to be the first time that the campus has performed the duty.
Port Augusta Returned Services League president Ken Pollack said the sub-branch would officially invite other schools to do the same next year.
The event marks the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice to end World War I at 11am on November 11 in 1918.
Mr Pollack said it was impossible for naval and army cadets to attend the ceremony as usual because their supervisors were needed at their places of employment.
Wreaths were also laid by police, Vietnam veterans, war nurses, the RSL and Port Augusta City Council.
Catholic Father Jim Monaghan led the crowd of about 80 in the Lord's Prayer and singing of the national anthem.
Mr Pollack recited the Ode of Remembrance tribute to the fallen which ends with, "at the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them".
He said later that about 70,000 Australians had been sent to the Gallipoli, Lone Pine and the Western Front battlefields.
"Many came home who were not the same people who went to war," he said.
"Some had been attacked with mustard gas which affected their breathing.
"There are still veterans whose remains are being found in France in mass graves. They are identified by their military dogtags.
"Thirteen million people, including civilians, were killed in that war.
"In Vietnam we lost 521, Afghanistan 41 and, in the silent battle of the Korean War, there were 350 dead.
"We have lost quite a few of our finest during the years."
Mr Pollack, whose father died as a result of being gassed, served in the Army Reserve for seven years in artillery and the infantry.
He also spent 20 years as a volunteer coast guard, receiving a national ribbon.
