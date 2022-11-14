The Transcontinental
Linley Shine will lead Port August for the next four years - together we can SHINE

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 4:30pm
Linley Shine wins the mayoral race in Port Augusta - File photo

First-time nominee for mayor of Port Augusta Council, Linley Shine has been announced as the provisional winner of the mayoral race with 2858 votes, beating her opponent Brett Benbow with 1347 votes.

