First-time nominee for mayor of Port Augusta Council, Linley Shine has been announced as the provisional winner of the mayoral race with 2858 votes, beating her opponent Brett Benbow with 1347 votes.
"I am honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity and am grateful for the endorsement by the community of Port Augusta," she said.
Ms Shine had served on the Port Augusta Council for four years prior to successfully nominating for mayor.
"I am looking forward to getting together with the new council and building relationships with them. I am looking forward also to strong, solid planning for our region."
"I look on Port Augusta as having opportunities rather than challenges and we are well placed with the main train transport line between Western Australia and South Australia passing through and we will be embracing tourism opportunities too."
She said that Port Augusta had always been home and that she was "proud that our city is attracting outstanding economic growth and opportunity across varied industry and business".
"Now more than ever, it's vital we harness and leverage from this on every occasion which requires strong, committed, and proven vision that's underpinned by principles and integrity," she said.
"My long professional career has involved working across both the government and not-for-profit sectors in the areas of corporate governance, social policy, and sound engagement with a diverse range of stakeholders across regional and remote SA.
"I have extensive experience in leadership and representation, and importantly, I walk the talk and strive for excellence and accountability. I'll bring a stronger, consultative, community voice to the role of Mayor, as that's what my leadership will focus on because Together we can SHINE - I'm in this for us, nothing more, nothing less!"
The Port Augusta Council elections attracted 13 candidates to fill nine positions and at the stage of going to print four candidates had met quota with the remaining numbers expected to be released on Tuesday November 15.
The four candidates to meet quota for the Port Augusta Council are Louise Foote with 708, John Naisbitt 556, Sam Bates 613 and Sunny Singh 485.
The Electoral Commission SA figures show a 44.17 percent of voters returned their ballot.
The vote count had been delayed by weather at the weekend, with final tallies expected to be announced later in the week.
