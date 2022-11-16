Discover what's on in Port Augusta, region

ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, November 18 Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta,, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
HELP WHEN YOU NEED IT
Support the Family
Friday, November 18, 10:00am-1:30pm, The Salvation Army, 1/96 Carlton Parade, Port Augusta - A free event that provides support and up to date information on all aspects of alcohol and drug use relative to the families of alcohol and other drug users. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.au
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, November 19, 32-40 Quorn Road, twilight market 4pm-8pm, great stalls, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, get in some early Christmas shopping, live music, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, November 19, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday November 22, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more. A small fee is payable when you join.
SIP AND SHOP
Christmas Shopping Extravaganza
Thursday, November 24, Aust Arid Lands Botanic Gardens, 144 Stuart Hwy, 5.30pm-8.30pm, browse gift and plant shop, gin tasting, cocktails, limited numbers, reservations essential on 8641 9116.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, November 27, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
CHRISTMAS PAGEANT
Register your float
We would love to see your group or business in the 2022 Port Augusta Christmas Pageant. The Pageant will be in the CBD, with trailers and vehicles permitted. Registrations close November 30. Register at https://www.trybooking.com/CCTRI
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, December 4, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.