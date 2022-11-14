The Transcontinental
Busy few weeks for cricket at Port Augusta and Whyalla

By Tyler Tennant
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 12:30pm
PICTURE Shutterstock

It's been a busy 3 weeks of cricket with the crossover of Port Augusta and Whyalla matches commencing. All teams are taking the opportunity to blood some young talent whilst also trying to get some form coming into the commencement of their local competitions.

