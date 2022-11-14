It's been a busy 3 weeks of cricket with the crossover of Port Augusta and Whyalla matches commencing. All teams are taking the opportunity to blood some young talent whilst also trying to get some form coming into the commencement of their local competitions.
Northern Super League Round 3
North Whyalla CC 2/50 P.McArthur 25 M.Quist 18n.o Def South Augusta CC 10/48 W.Waterworth 19 P.McArthur 5/9, D.Raymond 3/5, B.Turner-Weibreck 2/22
Central Augusta CC 7/122 R.McDonald 45, Wes.Yates 29no M.Woolford 2/15, I.Smith 2/28 Def Central Whyalla CC 10/94 B.Smith 30, J.Ackland 27, L.Schubert 15 J.Keenan 5/39, W.Tucker 2/12
Roopena CC 10/153 W.Nielsen 41, B.Singh 28, D.Chenoweth 22, P.Patel 20 M.Mcrae 4/21, M.Benbow 2/5, D.Cammarano 25/17 Def West Augusta CC 10/83 S.Benbow 16, M.Benbow 15, J.Benbow 10 P. Shepard 4/21, A.Patel 3/11, B.Singh 2/12
Round 4
Central Whyalla CC 7/199 J.Dunbar 90, L.Schubert 44, J.Ackland 28 K.Irvine 3/18 Def West Augusta CC 9/55 E.Wright 18, K.Irvine 14 J.Croft 7/5
South Augusta CC 4/185 W.Waterwoth 43. T.Kernahan 40no, R.Waterworth 31 C.Stopp 3/34 Def Roopena CC 10/96 P.Patel 41, K.Nielsen 18 Cl.Parkinson 3/13, Ca.Parkinson 2/10, T.Kernahan 2/10, W.Waterworth 2/12
North Whyalla CC 4/162 M.Quist 50, D.Atkinson 35no, L.Phillips 34 A.Hosking 2/25, S.Williams 2/41 Def Quorn CC 8/158 Co.Finklay 41, J.Allen 37no, A.Hosking 23, S.Williams 23 M.Quist 3/21, S.Ghimire 2/19
Round 5
West Augusta CC 10/118 K.Irvine 30, M.Foote 30, J.Benbow 23 A.Khan 4/26, M.Quist 4/27 Def North Whyalla CC 10/110 C.Clothier 26, J.Abdulla 21, N.Tavra 16 K.Irvine 4/26, D.Irvine 3/29, M.Foote 2/35
Central Augusta CC 6/131 D.McDonald 40no, M.Dyson 22, R.McDonald 16 J.Harris 2/11, P.Shepherd 2/38 Def Roopena CC A.Singh 34, N.Johns 24, J.McMulllen 15 R.McDonald 4/19, K.Crabbe 3/19
Quorn CC vs Central Whyalla CC - Match Abandoned
Round 6 - 26/11/2022
After 5 completed rounds of the Northern Super league North Whyalla CC sit on top of the table on
16 Points Closely followed by Central Augusta CC on 12 points with 2 rounds to go. SAVE THIS DATE
17th of December will see a multi format grand final day in Whyalla. The day will start off with 5 th
place vs 6th place than 3rd place vs 4th place in T20 matches and finishing with the NSL Grand final 1st place vs 2 nd place under lights in a 45 over match.
If you're looking for some Cricket to watch this coming weekend make sure to get your self over to Whyalla where the senior town sides will square off to see who is the best in the Upper North area.
Matches start at 10.30am at Memorial and Bennett ovals on Saturday and Sunday.
