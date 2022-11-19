Port Augusta's Jessie Harris is an up and coming name in local netball, and received the runner up Best and Fairest for the netball association and Best in Final following her team, the Vikings, victory.
At 17 years old, Jessie has ten years experience in netball and has been a part of the Vikings Netball A Grade Team for two seasons, training under mum, Haley Harris for 2022.
Jessie said that while netball is a hobby, it is a sport that she and her family love to follow and she has no plans to leave netball now she's looking to tertiary studies.
"The position I usually play on the court is Goal Attack but have filled in for Goal Shooter when I've had to," she said.
"Over the last couple years I've seen a few people join and few people leave for sicknesses or they are moving or they are having babies, but the team is really strong and I really like playing with them.
"I think I've played as Goal Attack for about 95 per cent of my games, it's where I do best."
Three new team members have joined Jessie and the Vikings over the last two years as well as fill ins and the open age restrictions of the A Grade team has allowed Jessie to learn and get to know older players with more experience than she has.
"We have the normal Under 17s teams, like most clubs, and I'd say the average age in my team is between 15 years old and around 30 years old," she said.
"I'm thankful to my family and coaches over the years, but I was lucky to work with my mum as coach this year."
When asked whether her mum lets her "off the hook" for training, Jessie firmly denied it, and said her mum pushes her hard to be the best she can be.
"My mum is one of my best cheerleaders but also one of my biggest critics when it comes to netball, and I'd say it was her influence that got me interested in the sport from the beginning," she said.
"I also would like to thank my twin sister, she can't play netball anymore, she's had two knee operations but she was a big part of my sport.
"When we were in separate teams, I was always in goals and she was always in defence, defending me, because really she was the only one that could stop me [Jessie laughed].
"And she was very very good at what she did, and I believe that if she was still able to play, she'd be up in A Grade with me and she has been a big part of the past two years."
Jessie remains undefeated for her time in the A Grade team, winning the 2021 Grand Final by one point and the 2022 by 15 points.
Despite a strong affinity with netball, Jessie is eager to stay local in 2023 to keep playing but pursue Primary School teaching.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
