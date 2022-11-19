The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Meet The Local: Netball Star Jessie Harris

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
November 19 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Augusta's Jessie Harris is an up and coming name in local netball, and received the runner up Best and Fairest for the netball association and Best in Final following her team, the Vikings, victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neave Moore

Neave Moore

Journalist

Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.