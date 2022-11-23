SIP AND SHOP
Christmas Shopping Extravaganza
Thursday, November 24, Aust Arid Lands Botanic Gardens, 144 Stuart Hwy, 5.30pm-8.30pm, browse gift and plant shop, gin tasting, cocktails, limited numbers, reservations essential on 8641 9116.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, November 25 Fridays each week, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
GRAB A BARGAIN
Stirling North Market Day
Saturday, November 26, 32-40 Quorn Road, twilight market 4pm-8pm, great stalls, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, get in some early Christmas shopping, live music, food and drink available, check Facebook page for information.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, November 26, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, November 27, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday November 29, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more. A small fee is payable when you join.
CHRISTMAS PAGEANT
FOR THE YOGGIES
Yoga session
30 Nov 2022 6pm - 7:30pm, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street Port Augusta SA 5700. $10. Yoga combines physical exercise, mental meditation, and breathing techniques to strengthen the muscles and relieve stress. Please bring along your own mat and water bottle.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, December 4, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
NIGHT OWLS BOWLING
25 Nov 2022 6:45pm (Every week on Friday, until Dec 2, 2022). Social bowls every Friday night - teams of four or individuals all welcome. Sausage sizzle available, raffles and prizes. $5 per person. Port Augusta Bowling Club, Marryatt St.
HORSE RACING
Balaklava Horse Racing Event
December 7, 18 Racecourse Road, Balaklava. More information https://racingsa.com.au/meeting/5175094
Register your float
We would love to see your group or business in the 2022 Port Augusta Christmas Pageant. The Pageant will be in the CBD, with trailers and vehicles permitted. Registrations close November 30. Register at https://www.trybooking.com/CCTRI
NOTE, COVID-19
Events should have plans in place. Calendar may change at any time
