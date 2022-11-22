The Transcontinental
Port Augusta prevails in Whyalla inter-city bowls competition

November 22 2022 - 6:00pm
The Spencer Gulf Bowling Association Ladies held their Champ of Champ event at Whyalla Golf on Sunday, November 20. It was a great day filled with strong competition.

