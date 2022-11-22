Port Augusta prevails in Whyalla inter-city bowls competition

The Spencer Gulf Bowling Association Ladies held their Champ of Champ event at Whyalla Golf on Sunday, November 20. It was a great day filled with strong competition.
Teams from Quorn, ETSA, Whyalla Golf and Port Augusta gathered in Whyalla for a four-way showdown to name winner for 2022.
The final came down to a local derby between ETSA and Port Augusta.
Port Augusta took home the silverware in a excellent showing of skilled and composed play. The winning team was Sue Brady, Lee-ann Shinnick, Bev Brine and Jill Kirkham.
Congratulations also go to the runners up Barb Griffin, Kath Banks, Joan Bell and Irene Brusnahan, who put in a strong performance.
Port Augusta had defeated Whyalla Golf earlier in the day, while ETSA had downed Quorn.
Whyalla Golf players were Ann Buckley, Lyn Fitzgerald, Helen Smith and Gai Travers.
Quorn players were Barb Flower, Sue Kelly, Jane Paynter and Kath Altmann.
Rita Jones
