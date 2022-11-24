New Port Augusta council sworn in

Port Augusta's new council was officially sworn in at a ceremony on Tuesday, November 22.
Elected members returning from the previous council are Louise Foote, John Naisbitt, Sunny Singh, Phillip Brown and Maralyn Marsh. The new elected members are Sam Bates, Mark Myers, Michael McKinley and Nora Bennett.
Former Deputy Mayor Linley Shine was sworn in as Port Augusta's new Mayor after defeating Brett Benbow by a wide margin.
"I am so honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity and am grateful for the support from the Port Augusta community," Ms Shine said.
"We now have some hard work ahead of us, however through constructive, support and collaborative efforts we can, and will, move Port Augusta forward."
"My long professional career has involved working across both the government and not-for-profit sectors in the areas of corporate governance, social policy, and sound engagement with a diverse range of stakeholders across regional and remote South Australia."
"I have extensive experience in leadership and representation, and importantly, I walk the talk and strive for excellence and accountability. I will bring a stronger, consultative, community voice to the role of Mayor, and that is what my leadership will focus on."
Port Augusta CEO John Banks thanked the community for voting in this year's local government election.
Mr Banks said tackling housing availability would be a priority issue for the council this term.
