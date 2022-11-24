The Transcontinental
Housing shortage a priority for new Port Augusta council

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Port Augusta City Council CEO John Banks said housing would be a priority for the council this term. Picture by Celeste Newbery.

Solving Port Augusta's housing shortage will be a priority issue for council as it seeks to position the city for future growth in a new, four-year term, council CEO John Banks has said.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

