Solving Port Augusta's housing shortage will be a priority issue for council as it seeks to position the city for future growth in a new, four-year term, council CEO John Banks has said.
Port Augusta had previously combined forces with Whyalla and Port Pirie and approached the state government for assistance in tackling a chronic shortage of housing stock that has long frustrated local residents.
"We listed the housing shortage as a high priority as the previous council," Mr Banks said.
Things may get worse before they get better, however, as a number of future green energy projects look set to exacerbate a shortage already inflamed by short-term construction workers competing against locals for housing.
"There's very tight pressure on the rental market. That's been associated with construction projects around town," Mr Banks said.
A variety of green energy projects, the Joy Baluch AM Bridge duplication, upgrades to the secondary school and port development works had all brought temporary construction workers to the city in recent times.
Even more construction workers for hydrogen and dealisation projects were expected to make the shortage worse.
A lack of housing stock, particularly modern housing, was a problem throughout the Upper Spencer Gulf region, as the region looked to grow off the back of investment.
"We've got a mix of established and perhaps somewhat old housing stock, and the refurbishment of that stock or the building of new stock is a particular challenge for us at the moment," Mr Banks said.
Seeking to consolidate the region's medium and long-term attractiveness for real estate investors and tradespeople, the cities of Port Augusta, Port Pirie and Whyalla had teamed up as a joint proposition to the construction market.
"What we're trying to do is build an economy of scale by the three cities working together. By doing that we can probably even out some of those demand cycles to provide the entire sector with more confidence moving forward," Mr Banks said.
"So that would mean a builder would be able to have confidence in working across the three cities."
"We're presenting that case to the banking industry as well, because each of the three cities has growth forecast."
The three cities would also continue to lobby the state government for planning and funding assistance.
"We developed a housing strategy for presentation to the state government," Mr Banks said.
"The first part of that was identification of the drivers of the housing shortage through the Upper Spencer Gulf. Through that we identified items like the available land, gaining access to builders and access to finance."
This approach had enjoyed some success, Mr Banks said.
"We've had responses back from Housing SA. They've indicated a renewal programs for some of their existing stock," he said.
"We're also working with Planning SA to look address some of the economic conditions for the development of housing."
Describing the housing shortage last year, Port Pirie Mayor Leon Stephens said:
"We are hearing that many employers are not able to attract and recruit the staff they need due to the lack of suitable and available housing."
"We are also hearing that some people are finding they cannot renew their rental leases with the property owners preferring to put the property on the market, given the higher sales prices that are being achieved."
"This is both an economic and social problem that needs to be addressed".
