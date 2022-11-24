Council has invited locals to have their say on matters like marine infrastructure, city finances and community enrichment through a survey designed to help map the city's future priorities.
The Strategic Directions Community Survey 2022-2026 is now open to help locals have input into how the city spends its money, and track the issues community members most care about.
"For some it's upgraded sporting facilities, for others it's a focus on reduction in break-ins, for other's it's public amenity. Community safety also features highly for some people," Port Augusta City Council CEO John Banks said.
"The intent in seeking community feedback is provide another opportunity for the community to engage with council and inform council of their priorities."
Measuring sentiment among locals was important, "particularly leading into a new budget with a new council," Mr Banks said.
The survey consists of seven simple questions which touch on general themes, including community vibrancy, public amenity, marine infrastructure and city development. Participants respond by dragging a slider according to how highly they rank each theme.
Previous surveys have revealed a deep community care for marine infrastructure, underlining how much locals value their fishing and boating lifestyle, and marine history, Mr Banks said.
Past rounds of community feedback helped developing the current 2019-29 city strategy document, which placed issues of community building as a number one priority, followed by the economy, the environment and infrastructure.
The survey would also run alongside more conventional community engagement activities such as face-to-face meetings and community forums.
The survey is available to complete here.
