The ageing Pine Creek Bridge in the state's Mid North is due to be repaired.
The 70-year-old bridge was built in the 1940s and is owned by the Northern Areas Council (NAC).
It currently has a 30-tonne safe limit which has seen agricultural and livestock freight taking a lengthy detour along a partially sealed road to get to their destinations.
Stuart MP Geoff Brock said the project would be funded by three tiers of government.
"I first raised the matter of urgent funding for the upgrade of the Pine Creek Bridge on the Gladstone to Orroroo Road last year when I was the Frome MP, and although it's taken a while to put the funding together, I am thrilled for the community," Mr Brock said.
Mr Brock said he had been concerned about driver safety and the impact on farming business in the Orroroo/Carrieton, Peterborough and Mt Remarkable Council districts as well as the NAC, and believed solutions to finding funding for the upgrade could be found.
"I thought there could be an appeal to the Australian Government through their bridges program, plus contributions from the State," Mr Brock said.
He said SA Infrastructure and Transport Minister Tom Koutsantonis had advised that the Northern Areas Council would receive $2.9 million from the Australian Government's Bridge Renewal Program to add to $732,000 from the council. The state government would fun the $340,000 shortfall of the original project cost.
Mr Brock said he was happy with the outcome for road users, especially the Mid North farming sector, who would be able to travel along this important freight route in the future.
"It's a great outcome for the community, which has been waiting several years for a positive result," Mr Brock said.
