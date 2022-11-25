The Transcontinental
Pine Creek Bridge in Mid North due to be repaired

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 3:26pm
Stuart MP Geoff Brock MP and former Northern Areas Council mayor Ben Browne inspect the Pine Creek Bridge in November 2021. Picture is supplied

The ageing Pine Creek Bridge in the state's Mid North is due to be repaired.

Local News

