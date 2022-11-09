The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Discover what's on around the region in December and January

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 24 2022 - 9:47pm, first published November 9 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image - Shutterstock
Image - Shutterstock

DECEMBER

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.