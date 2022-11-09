Our 2022 Port Augusta Christmas Pageant is returning to Commercial Road! We are excited to be returning to an unticketed event, with vehicles once again allowed in the pageant. This year the pageant will be on Friday December 2nd, from 6pm. You can register your float online through Trybooking. Note that all vehicles used in the pageant must be roadworthy, and all entrants must provide a current copy of their public liability insurance before the registration will be accepted.