DECEMBER
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, December 4, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
HO, HO, HO CHRISTMAS IS A GO!
2022 Rotary Christmas Pageant
Our 2022 Port Augusta Christmas Pageant is returning to Commercial Road! We are excited to be returning to an unticketed event, with vehicles once again allowed in the pageant. This year the pageant will be on Friday December 2nd, from 6pm. You can register your float online through Trybooking. Note that all vehicles used in the pageant must be roadworthy, and all entrants must provide a current copy of their public liability insurance before the registration will be accepted.
IN THE SPIRIT
Christmas Tree Festival
December 16-19, Central Oval, Flinders Room. Hosted by Port Augusta Council.
CHRISTMAS SHOPPING
Stirling North Twilight Markets
Saturday, December 17, Stirling North progress club hosts markeys, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., new stalls, xmas raffle, 7pm draw, food, coffee, plants and jewellery, more information on Facebook.
NIGHT OWLS BOWLING
Friday night, December two is your last chance to participate in this social bowls event for beginners - teams of four or individuals all welcome. Sausage sizzle available, raffles and prizes. $5 per person. Port Augusta Bowling Club, Marryatt St.
MARKET FAIR
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday 4, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30 a.m. - 2.30 p.m., homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, December 3, Young Street, at 8 a.m., join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
COME TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday, December 6, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, December 2, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta,, 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
THE PORT POLE
Santa's Workshop
Dec 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., visit Santa's Workshop in Port Augusta at Yarta Purtli Art Gallery, Christmas activities, a photo opportunity with Santa, music, treats and fun for the whole family.
COUNTRY MUSIC
Rock and Country Music Festival
January 27 and 28, Spear Creek Holiday Park, Country and Rock n Roll bands from around our communities come together to raise for the Apex Postie Bash. Call 0428 822 644 for bookings.
Port Augusta Annual Disability Gala
Fri, Dec 9, 7:30 p.m., West Augusta Football Club, Port Augusta West. Tickets start at $30 18+ event, formal attire.
South Australian Skills Plan Workshop
Tue, Dec 6, 3:00 p.m., Uni Hub Spencer Gulf, Port Augusta, SA, a free event by Skills SA who are developing a new South Australian Skills Plan and invite your feedback to inform this long-term plan, through the workshop.
YEE-HAW
Carrieton Roden
Dec 31, 68th Carrieton Rodeo held New Years Eve, Saturday 31st December Exciting events, food stalls, live music and entertainment for all ages.Sat 31, 3:00 pm - Sun 1, 1:00 am, Carrieton 106 Wilmington Road Carrieton, SA 5432.
YOUR CHILD AND AUTISM
Early Days
Wed, 14 Dec, 10:00 am - 2:30 pm, Australian Arid Lands Botanic Garden
144 Stuart Hwy, Port Augusta West SA. Early Days is a series of workshops for mothers, fathers, carers and families of young children (0-6) who are on the autism spectrum or who are going through the assessment and diagnostic process.
If you want to list an event send to editor.transcontinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Transcontinental
NOTE
COVID-19: Events should have plans in place. Calendar may change at any time.
