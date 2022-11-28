Round 6 of the Northern Super League was played on the weekend, Quorn unfortunately had their game washed out which seems all too common for them only completing 3 out of a possible 5 games. A strong win to ladder leader North Whyalla cements their spot in the NSL Grandfinal, Whilst Central Whyalla also improved their chances of playing in the big dance. Disappointing losses to the 2 Port Augusta teams sees South Augusta out of the Grandfinal race and Central Augusta needing a big win next week to boost their percentage.
SAVE THE DATE NSL Grandfinal Day!!
Saturday 17 th of December will see a multi format granfinal day taking place at Bennett oval in Whyalla. Starting at 10.30am with 5 vs 6 than 3 vs 4 in T20 matches, finishing with the NSL Grandfinal a 45 over twilight game.
Northern Super league Round 6
North Whyalla CC 0/46 C.Clothier 36 no Def Central Augusta CC 10/45 - no batting scores supplied, A.Hall 3/5, R.Sanders 3/8, T.Baulderstone 2/14
Central Whyalla CC 5/146 S.Collison 43no, B.Smith 22no, J.Dunbar 22 CA. Parkinson 2/17 Def South Augusta CC 10/104 S.Maule 15, CA.Parkinson 15, C.Shirley 14, CL.Parkinson 13 D.Collison 2/15, B.Smith 2/20
Quorn CC vs Roopena CC - Match Abandoned
Ladder
Round 7 - 03/12/2022
Central Whyalla CC vs Roopena CC - Memorial oval 12.30PM
Quorn CC vs South Augusta CC - Quorn oval 12.30pm
West Augusta CC vs Central Augusta CC - Etsa Oval 12.30PM
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
