The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Some matches washed out at Round 6 of Northern Super League

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Round 6 of the Northern Super League was played on the weekend, Quorn unfortunately had their game washed out which seems all too common for them only completing 3 out of a possible 5 games. A strong win to ladder leader North Whyalla cements their spot in the NSL Grandfinal, Whilst Central Whyalla also improved their chances of playing in the big dance. Disappointing losses to the 2 Port Augusta teams sees South Augusta out of the Grandfinal race and Central Augusta needing a big win next week to boost their percentage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neave Moore

Neave Moore

Journalist

Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.