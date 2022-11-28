Round 6 of the Northern Super League was played on the weekend, Quorn unfortunately had their game washed out which seems all too common for them only completing 3 out of a possible 5 games. A strong win to ladder leader North Whyalla cements their spot in the NSL Grandfinal, Whilst Central Whyalla also improved their chances of playing in the big dance. Disappointing losses to the 2 Port Augusta teams sees South Augusta out of the Grandfinal race and Central Augusta needing a big win next week to boost their percentage.