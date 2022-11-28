Saltbush riders set to rev up support for needy kids

Needy kids will have a better Christmas, thanks the Saltbush team.
Money will be collected for the Salvation Army for distribution when the Saltbush Motorcycle Club roars around the streets of Port Augusta on Saturday.
The first event was in 1984 with 19 taking part, but it has grown to as many as 185.
Guests will be from Roxby Downs, Adelaide, Bordertown, Burra, Whyalla, Port Pirie, Quorn, Wilmington and even Japan. All motorcyclists invited.
Donations will be given to Salvos for distribution to make Christmas that bit happier for our little folk.
Stephan Laister, of the motorcycle club, said it was the biggest charity Christmas event in Port Augusta, if not the region.
He said public donations were welcome, preferably at the Pastoral lawns before 10:30am.
"It will be a great day to get together to show your pride and joy for the project," he said.
A barbecue will be hosted at the end of the run at Homestead Park.
In appreciation for the efforts of participants and with thanks to sponsors, some gifts will be handed out.
There will be a trophy for most and least presentable motorcycle.
The route: Pastoral Lawns, Highway 1, Flinders Tce, Commercial Rd, Tassie St, Young St, Eyre Highway, Bond St, Cobbin Street, Addison Rd, Stuart Highway, McSporran Cres, Hurcombe Cres, Chinnery St, Stokes Tce, Mellor St, Burgoyne St, Flinders Tce, Stuart Tce, Forster St, Carlton Pde, Racecourse Road, Harris St, North Tce, Grt.Western Plains Rd, Progress Ave, Mosely St, McConnal Rd, Edinburgh Tce, Whiting Pde, Elizabeth Tce, Stirling Rd, Gibson St, Carlton Pde, Barry St, Power Cres, Clontarf St, Seaview Rd, Homestead Park
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.