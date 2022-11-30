A charity event in Port Augusta raised $1000 to be divided between the heart foundation and breast cancer awareness.
The big item on the program was the South Augusta All-Stars versus Emergency Services match, won by the All-Stars.
Two West Augusta footballers and one Central Augusta player took part in the winning team.
A grudge match was played between children and parents.
Former police STAR Group officer Derrick McManus, who was guest speaker, outlined his career as a motivator and spoke about his recovery after being shot multiple times in a siege.
His speech was described as "powerful and excellent".
He is now an Honourary South Augusta Football Club Ambassador.
The charity match shield is in honour of late police officer Bradley Amos.
It pays tribute to a great citizen, footballer and "all-round top bloke".
The All-Stars wore a guernsey that was designed by Mr Amos.
It was the third time the yearly event had been held.
