Port Augusta, let's Light up & Shine, December 9. Port Augusta City Council would like to invite Port Augusta residents and businesses to register their Christmas light displays this December to help create a fun and exciting community Christmas Lights trail. Registrations are essential so a public trail and map can be developed and shared online and via social media. To register, go the Port Augusta City Council website or phone 8641 9100 and council's Customer Service Team can register you.