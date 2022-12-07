DECEMBER
LIGHT UP AND SHINE ON DECEMBER NINE
Light Up and Shine
Port Augusta, let's Light up & Shine, December 9. Port Augusta City Council would like to invite Port Augusta residents and businesses to register their Christmas light displays this December to help create a fun and exciting community Christmas Lights trail. Registrations are essential so a public trail and map can be developed and shared online and via social media. To register, go the Port Augusta City Council website or phone 8641 9100 and council's Customer Service Team can register you.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Friday, December 9, Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Parade, Pt Augusta,, 10am to 11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints.Call 8641 1021 for more details.
THE PORT POLE
Santa's Workshop
December 9, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, visit Santa's Workshop in Port Augusta at Yarta Purtli Art Gallery, Christmas activities, a photo opportunity with Santa, music, treats and fun for the whole family.
Port Augusta Annual Disability Gala
Fri, Dec 9, 7:30 PM, West Augusta Football Club, Port Augusta West. Tickets start at $30 18+ event, formal attire.
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, December 10, Young Street, at 8 a.m., join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
COME TOGETHER IN SONG
Desert Voices Choir
Tuesday, December 13, LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street, Port Augusta, 7pm, anyone who wants to give choir a go is welcome. Message Desert Voices on Facebook to find out more.
YOUR CHILD AND AUTISM
Early Days
Wed, 14 Dec, 10:00 am - 2:30 pm, Australian Arid Lands Botanic Garden
144 Stuart Hwy, Port Augusta West SA. Early Days is a series of workshops for mothers, fathers, carers and families of young children (0-6) who are on the autism spectrum or who are going through the assessment and diagnostic process.
JUST AMAZING
Port Augusta Garden Club
Wednesday, December 14, Garden Club Hall, Cnr Elizabeth Tce & Paringa Rd, 2 p.m.
IN THE SPIRIT
Christmas Tree Festival
December 16-19, Central Oval, Flinders Room. Hosted by Port Augusta Council.
CHRISTMAS SHOPPING
Stirling North Twilight Markets
Saturday, December 17, Stirling North progress club hosts markeys, 4pm to 8pm, new stalls, xmas raffle, 7pm draw, food, coffee, plants and jewellery, more information on Facebook.
YEE-HAW
Carrieton Roden
Dec 31, 68th Carrieton Rodeo held New Years Eve, Saturday 31st December Exciting events, food stalls, live music and entertainment for all ages.Sat 31, 3:00 pm - Sun 1, 1:00 am, Carrieton 106 Wilmington Road Carrieton, SA 5432.
COUNTRY MUSIC
Rock and Country Music Festival
January 27 and 28, Spear Creek Holiday Park, Country and Rock n Roll bands from around our communities come together to raise for the Apex Postie Bash. Call 0428 822 644 for bookings.
STRETCH IT OUT
Weekly Yoga Sessions
Mondays from 1 p.m. at Central Oval and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. at LG Riches Centre. BYO mat and water, $10 per class. Register 8641 5400.
