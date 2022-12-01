Port Augusta is happily "seeing red" after councillors and council staff put up Christmas decorations.
The decorations were in the shape of festive red ribbons that were hung on the rotunda and at the foreshore.
Busy on the job in the city business district were Port Augusta City Council elected members, council chief executive John Banks and staff.
The council handed out hundreds of red ribbons to businesses in the city centre and in high traffic areas.
The ribbons are to encourage local businesses to get into the Christmas spirit.
Meanwhile, the Men's Shed has handmade some Christmas Characters which can be seen along Commercial Road.
Council updated some lights in Gladstone Square and some new decorations which were made by TAFE students were to be installed in Commercial Road in time for the Christmas Pageant.
You can keep up to date with all Christmas activities by visiting www.portaugusta.sa.gov.au
In other news, expressions of interest are now open for the 2023 Malka Aboriginal Art Prize worth $20,000.
Registration will take place until January 18, 2023.
Submissions of artwork will be received from February 1 to May 12.
Judging will be on June 5 and 6.
The Malka 2023 Aboriginal Art Exhibition opening evening will be on June 7 and artworks will be exhibited at Yarta Purtli Art Gallery from June 8 to July 15.
The prizes, including the People's Choice Award, will be announced on a date to be confirmed.
Contact the Yarta Purtli Art Gallery via email gallery@portaugusta.sa.gov.au or phone 8641 9100 to lodge a submission.
Once you are registered, the team will send you an information pack in 2023. https://yartapurtli.sa.gov.au/malka-2023/
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
