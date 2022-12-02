Drinking gin is heady stuff and so is the runaway success story of a distillery at Quorn.
Alby and Leah Trotta launched Flinders Gin in 2021 with a business plan for the next 12 months.
Incredibly, they met their trading targets within 13 weeks.
They are now among 29 finalists in South Australia for the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards.
The SA winners will be announced on February 7, 2023, and will be invited to Melbourne for the national judging on March 22 and a dinner celebration.
Mr Trotta is a former baker with great knowledge of yeast and the fermentation process. He and his wife chose Quorn as their future home and business site and moved there from Adelaide.
He uses local produce, such as native lemongrass and quandong, to flavour the gin.
There is financial spin-off to local farmers and landholders who have quandong growing wild on their properties. This could turn into the creation of orchards.
"It is really, really cool to be nominated," Mr Trotta said.
"I have distilled for a long time as a hobby."
Asked how he got into the gin business, he said that he was inspired by "cousins in the south of Italy who flavor their armro, similar to gin, with produce from around their area such as orange and herbs".
He is building a new distillery upstairs at his business at the Old Livery Stables, on the corner of First Street and West Street.
"Horses and carts and people used to be accommodated at the stables in the 1890s," he said.
The area will be dedicated to tasting for up to 50 people as well as the production process.
The company supplies 29 outback pubs from Jamestown to Arkaroola and up as far as William Creek plus five liquor stores in Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Clare and Whyalla.
"We work with native food to flavour the gin," he said.
"Before we started 15 months ago, I stood in the courtyard where the stables are and thought it would make a great place for a distillery.
"Leah worked for SA Health as a primary health director and used to run hospitals. She has been a consultant and manager of aged homes. Her skills are quite handy with accounts and the smooth running of the business."
Asked whether he was a gin drinker, he replied: "You have to be."
The business operates on a "zero waste" basis including sterilising the fermentation bins with one of the byproduct liquids.
The site employs one full-time worker and two casuals, but this will be increased by four full-timers once the new distillery is on line.
Mr Trotta plans to also open a whisky distillery eventually.
"In March, I will start putting the whisky in oak barrels to be aged for two years," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.