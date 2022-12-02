The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Call for entries for highly-prized Port Augusta-based Malka Aboriginal art award

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The highly-regarded Malka Aboriginal Art Prize will attract quality artwork from a big area. Picture supplied

Expressions of interest are now open for the 2023 Malka Aboriginal Art Prize worth $20,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.