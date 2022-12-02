Expressions of interest are now open for the 2023 Malka Aboriginal Art Prize worth $20,000.
Registration will take place until January 18, 2023.
Submissions of artwork will be received from February 1 to May 12.
Judging will be on June 5 and 6.
The Malka 2023 Aboriginal Art Exhibition opening evening will be on June 7 and artworks will be exhibited at Yarta Purtli Art Gallery from June 8 to July 15.
The prizes, including the People's Choice Award, will be announced on a date to be confirmed.
Contact the Yarta Purtli Art Gallery via email gallery@portaugusta.sa.gov.au or phone 8641 9100 to lodge a submission.
Once you are registered, the team will send you an information pack in 2023. https://yartapurtli.sa.gov.au/malka-2023/
In other developments, residents have been told to look out for 2023 waste, recycling, and green bin calendars.
The council will deliver them to households in December.
"We would like to remind residents to make sure their bins are put on kerbs before 7am on their scheduled day of collection," said a council spokesperson.
"Having your bins out early means you won't miss early morning waste collections.
"Please put the right thing in the right bin. A single contaminated bin can cost the community when the Treatment Facility in Whyalla informs us the load needs to be returned to Port Augusta to be sent to landfill."
To find which bin, call 1300 137 118
Council is fulfilling the accepted code for local government in looking after "roads, rates and rubbish".
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
