John Sharp may worry about the Port Augusta Music Club fading away, but it is alive and well and emulating rock band AC-DC.
Mr Sharp played his ukelele as he and club members performed the legendary rockers' song Highway to Hell on the back of a truck in the Christmas Pageant.
It was reminiscent of AC-DC's celebrated performance on the back of a truck, performing Long Way To The Top, while travelling along crowded Swanston Street, Melbourne, some years ago.
Mr Sharp said his group had indeed also played that signature tune, Long Way To The Top, complete with bagpipes.
"We did it at The Barracks and ended up putting the bagpipers outside the premises - they were so loud," he said.
That was surely another echo of AC-DC.
The club in its heyday hosted talent quests in the Port Augusta Music Festival. Its membership has dwindled since then to a still-respectable 30 musicians..
Mr Sharp, who is club vice-president, strummed his ukelele at his studio room converted from what was once his music shop, in Caroona Road.
He teaches, piano, guitar and ukelele, having been taught the keyboard by his mother while in a musical family.
"I hated lessons because I cried my eyes out. I should have gone on, but then I went to a guitar teacher," he said.
Now aged 77 years old, he loves fiddling about with the blues on his keyboard and guitars.
He said eight to 10 of the club's musicians got together every Saturday morning at the old railway station to perform, sometimes for the passengers on the Pichi Richi railway.
"We practise songs to do for fun," he said. "The passengers throw money at us - that is the only way we have to raise funds."
The repertoire comes from a series of Back to the Beatles, Back to the 60s and Back to the 70s concerts from yesteryear.
"The passengers love it. We have a song written about the Pichi Richi railway and we do that one," he said.
"It is from a poem by Graham 'Dunk' Fry and I put its words to a song."
Sometimes the group performs for Pichi Richi travellers at Woolshed Flat and is looking at merging with ukelele players at Warnertown, near Port Pirie.
They also took the stage at a ukelele picnic in North Adelaide. The club has its headquarters at Port Augusta's old railway station.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.