The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Incredible 1000 meals served weekly as Bungala corporation 'cooks up' job opportunities

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated December 8 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Indigenous corporation is 'cooking up' job opportunities as well as distributing 1000 meals weekly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.