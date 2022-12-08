An Indigenous corporation is 'cooking up' job opportunities as well as distributing 1000 meals weekly.
Bungala Aboriginal Corporation in Port Augusta is blazing a trail by hiring Indigenous staff to prepare food for delivery free or at minimal cost to the elderly and vulnerable.
And, in a sign of the success of the venture, the corporation has bought a $400,000 building, in Tassie Street, for future expansion.
The corporation extended its food service program to provide more jobs for Indigenous locals after receiving a SilverChef Community Grant.
The grant program is a new initiative, set up as part of an $80,000 yearly program, providing access to high-quality commercial kitchen equipment from SilverChef's Certified Used range and cash to help organisations cover operating costs.
With this new opportunity, the corporation will be able to upgrade its food storage facilities to prepare more meals and open more spots within the program.
SilverChef believes in balancing profit with purpose and established the Community Grants Program as a way to support businesses that help disadvantaged and under-served communities.
Bungala has provided work programs in Port Augusta for more than 20 years and aims to bridge the gap between job opportunities available to Aboriginal men and those available to Aboriginal women.
The lunches are prepared by the trainees to build their skills and are delivered to vulnerable, elderly community members to provide vital social links to this isolated group.
The 14 women and trainers who work at the kitchen includes Rahni Duckford who said the program was "pretty good".
"I really like it - meeting new people when I deliver to my clients," she said.
Programs and delivery manager Nathan Freeman said the team delivered three-course meals to anyone in Port Augusta and region, including Quorn, Whyalla and Wilmington.
"The meals are subsidised through the government's My Aged Care funding. Most clients don't pay for them, but if they do, the cost is about $5," he said.
Sometimes the crews travel as far north as Oodnadatta with cook-and-freeze meals for the Aboriginal communities.
"There is always an issue finding nutritious food up there so we provide the meals to enable them to improve their health and overall quality of life," he said.
"It has provided employment opportunities for Aboriginal women in Port Augusta.
"Apart from myself, there is only one other person in the program who is non-Indigenous."
He said hot meals were provided on weekdays, including a roast on Friday, while two cold meals were supplied for weekend lunches.
"As you become older, you need extra-special food so you look after yourself with these meals," he said.
