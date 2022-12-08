As if my magic, Nichole Morgan twirls two glittering clubs in her outstretched hands then raises them above her head and down again.
This is calisthenics, a sport known only in Australia, and Ms Morgan is principal coach of the Port Augusta Calisthenics Club.
She was being interviewed by The Transcontinental when she agreed to show how the blue-and-silver clubs are used in routines.
The dancers also use rods as part of their performances.
"It is an artistic dance sport including the basics of ballet, gymnastics and other dance genres," she said.
"It is a fusion of different dance sports and it is a competition sport and it is only in Australia.
"The activity came about in World War I when it was form of exercise to keep people fit and engaged.
"By the time it came to Port Augusta in 1973, it was truly a sport and competition."
Although then only aged four years old, Ms Morgan was one of the founders of the movement in the northern city.
Grades range from tiny through to seniors to masters.
"I love the discipline of it. You don't just jump in and do it. There are ways to to it correctly," she said.
."Calisthenics is quite a hard sport to learn. It is not for everyone.
"The young ones struggle with the apparatus at first, but once they get the hang of it, it is beautiful to watch."
The club, based in Gibson Street, presented a float at the Christmas Pageant on December 2.
In 2023, club members will celebrate the 50th year of calisthenics in Port Augusta.
Physical Culture (Calisthenics) came to South Australia in the mid-19th century, introduced by German migrants.
It is a combination of gymnastics, climbing ropes, balance beam and hand apparatus including clubs and rods.
Classes began to establish themselves in the early 1900s in church halls and wherever teachers could find suitable venues.
In the early 1920s, competitions emerged and 1928 saw the formation of the state association. In 1969 the association changed its name to Calisthenics Association of SA.
In 1973, Julie Porteous formed the Port Augusta club which has evolved in the past 49 years.
From its early years in competing, the club was very successful both at Regional and State Championships with competing teams across all age groups.
In 2023. the club will celebrate its 50-year anniversary and it remains one of the oldest dance clubs in Port Augusta.
Teaching a variety of dance genres, including March, Free Arm Exercise, Rods, Clubs and Dance, students learn deportment, control, flexibility, co-ordination and the importance of working together in a team environment with friends. Students aged three years old and up are able to register.
More information can be obtained by contacting secretary.portaugustacc@gmail.com or following the Facebook page.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
