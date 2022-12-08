The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Magical, spinning clubs defy gravity in demonstration of calisthenics skills by coach

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:05am, first published December 8 2022 - 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As if my magic, Nichole Morgan twirls two glittering clubs in her outstretched hands then raises them above her head and down again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.