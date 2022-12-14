Discover what's on around the region

DECEMBER
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, December 17, Young Street, at 8 a.m., join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
IN THE SPIRIT
Christmas Tree Festival
December 16-19, Central Oval, Flinders Room. Hosted by Port Augusta Council.
CHRISTMAS SHOPPING
Stirling North Twilight Markets
Saturday, December 17, Stirling North progress club hosts markeys, 4pm to 8pm, new stalls, xmas raffle, 7pm draw, food, coffee, plants and jewelry, more information on Facebook.
CHRISTMAS CAROLS
Port Augusta Christmas Carols, featuring Desert Voices and PA Music Club, Central Oval, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m., for more information, contact Sheridan on 0408 213 971.
MORE CHRISTMAS FUN
Community Christmas Fete and Outdoor Movie
Saturday December 17, gates open 5 p.m., Christmas movie 'Elf starts at 7:30 p.m., fete will include food stalls, carols, Santa's Cave and the Christmas Tree Festival.
Visit Santa's Workshop
Yarta Purtli Art Gallery, December 15 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., free family event for children of all ages.
SANTA CLAUSE IS COMING TO TOWN!
December 16 (1-3 p.m.), 18 (10 a.m. - 1 p.m.) and 21 (10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) at Yarta Purtli Art Gallery.
YEE-HAW
Carrieton Rodeo
Dec 31, 68th Carrieton Rodeo held New Years Eve, Saturday 31st December Exciting events, food stalls, live music and entertainment for all ages.Sat 31, 3:00 pm - Sun 1, 1:00 am, Carrieton 106 Wilmington Road Carrieton, SA 5432.
New Year's Eve 2022
December 31, Solomontown Foreshore and Solomontown Beach will come alive with food, fun and fireworks.
STRETCH IT OUT
Weekly Yoga Sessions
Mondays from 1 p.m. at Central Oval and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. at LG Riches Centre. BYO mat and water, $10 per class. Register 8641 5400.
2023
JUST AMAZING
Port Augusta Garden Club
Wednesday 15 February 7pm. Guest speaker John Zwar. "Naming of plants and basic botany". Meetings are held at the Garden Club Hall. Corner Elizabeth Terrace and Paringa Road.
COUNTRY MUSIC
Rock and Country Music Festival
January 27 and 28, Spear Creek Holiday Park, Country and Rock n Roll bands from around our communities come together to raise for the Apex Postie Bash. Call 0428 822 644 for bookings.
2023 City of Port Augusta Cup
The renowned City of Port Augusta Cup is the major community event on Port Augusta's social calendar, attracting thousands of racegoers from far and wide. July 9, 243 Racecourse Road, Port Augusta. Visit info@paracing.org.au for more information.
Great Northern Lodge Pichi Richi Marathon
June 25, 2023. The Pichi Richi Marathon is an annual event that runs (literally) from Port Augusta to Quorn in South Australia through the picturesque Pichi Richi Pass. It is considered the most challenging marathon in Australia. Contact council@frc.sa.gov.au for more information.
EVENT LISTING FOR WHAT'S ON
If you want to list an event send to editor.transcontinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Transcontinental
NOTE - COVID-19
Events should have plans in place. Calendar may change at any time
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
