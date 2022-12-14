The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

New biopsy machine at Port Augusta hospital reduces waiting time for cancer diagnosis

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated December 14 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The agonising wait for a possible prostate cancer diagnosis has been eased among patients in the Upper Spencer Gulf, thanks to a new $100,000 machine operating in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.