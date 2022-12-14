The agonising wait for a possible prostate cancer diagnosis has been eased among patients in the Upper Spencer Gulf, thanks to a new $100,000 machine operating in the region.
Men who would have once waited up to six months for a biopsy to be performed at an Adelaide hospital can now have the procedure done within one to two months at Port Augusta Hospital.
The service, made possible by donors led by the Lions Club of Port Augusta and Male Bag, is available to residents of Port Pirie and Whyalla and around the region.
The taking of a biopsy involves sampling the prostate gland while the patient is under anaesthetic.
Lion Steve Fawcett and Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network chief executive officer Dr Craig Packard took part in the hand-over of the machine at a ceremony on December 13.
Dr Packard said it was "amazing equipment".
"We have had so many donations from a broad part of the state," he said.
"We have had to do nothing apart from Steve updating us on the donations from such a wide group of people."
Urologist Dr Jonathon Cho said the machine would "dramatically reduce waiting times for diagnosis or exclusion of prostate cancer".
"People can be waiting for three to six months for a biopsy in Adelaide while thinking, 'do I have cancer?'" he said.
"They can make a decision much earlier about their treatment. It is less challenging than going to an Adelaide hospital."
He said the machine, which used a grid display to highlight 30 to 40 samples, was much more accurate.
Nurse unit manager for the operating theatre Leandre Turner said that so far five patients had been tested and three more were planned to be done that day.
Mr Fawcett said Male Bag - "they use postie bikes to raise awareness" - had contributed $45,000 toward the project. This sum was matched by Lions with other money from about 30 donors.
Operator of the Whyalla steelworks, GFG Alliance, and MGA Insurance Group each put in $10,000, Lions Club of Port Pirie and Flinders Ranges Council each contributed $5000 and the Trapper Bar fundraiser supplied $18,000.
The Masonic Charities, represented by Quorn Masonic Lodge's John Teague and Kevin Paynter, also donated.
A contingent of Port Augusta Lions, led by president Myles McClure and Mr Fawcett, was among the 25-strong crowd who applauded the speeches.
The steelworks was represented by Peter Worley.
