Councillor Mark Myers has been appointed Deputy Mayor of Port Augusta City Council.
He defeated Cr Sunny Singh in a secret ballot of the new councillors at the Civic Centre on Tuesday, December 13.
This was the first meeting of the new council after the local government elections.
Each candidate was given two minutes in which to pitch for the one-year job.
Before the vote, previous deputy mayor Phillip Brown said he had discussions about the "time-consuming" role in the past week.
"We still have to have someone who is going to support the new mayor in her role," he said.
"The mayor will have a very busy role in the next few months."
Cr Brown said he still had a "passion" for the deputy mayoral position, but that it might be time for someone else to take over.
Mayor Linley Shine then called for nominations, saying it was a great opportunity and praising the councillors.
"You are all very strong leaders in our community," she said.
Cr Brown then nominated Cr Singh who said he was now serving his second term on council.
He said he thought he could do a good job of supporting the mayor with guidance from the other councillors.
"It would be a great inspiration for the youth of the town," he said.
He said he would focus on the city master plan this term, if chosen.
Cr John Naisbitt put forward Cr Myers for the role.
"I have a lot of passion for the city, having lived here for 30 years," Cr Myers said.
"It is not necessarily about one or two people. It is about how we sit as a group of people."
Cr Myers then nominated Cr Brown, saying Cr Brown brought a lot of experience and knowledge to the table.
Cr Brown declined the nomination, but said he was available as a mentor or "someone to fall back on".
Ballot papers were then distributed by council chief executive officer John Banks.
Mr Banks declared Cr Myers was elected as Deputy Mayor.
Cr Myers is eligible to be later chosen for a further term.
In the previous council, the role of deputy mayor was undertaken by two elected members and in the council before that one councillor fulfilled the role for the whole term.
The role of the deputy mayor is to chair the meetings in the absence of the mayor and act in the position of mayor and exercise the powers and perform the functions of the mayor, when the mayor is absent.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.