A former police officer turned councillor threw his hat into the ring for a "troubleshooter" role with Port Augusta City Council.
Cr Sam Bates was nominated for the role of "person responsible for managing a complaint that involves the Mayor and Deputy Mayor".
He told fellow councillors that his previous role as a police officer would help him to investigate any complaints.
But, in a secret ballot, Cr Phillip Brown defeated Cr Bates to take the position.
It was the first meeting of the new council after the local government elections.
Councillors adopted an elected member behaviour management policy and decided to update the council website.
The statutory behaviour standards for council members were gazetted by the Local Government Minister on November 17 and automatically apply to all councils.
It replaces what was known as the code of conduct for council members.
The new policy sets out minimum standards for behaviour that are expected of elected members in the performance of their official duties.
Council chief executive officer John Banks was appointed as behaviour standards panel contact officer.
The person who manages any complaint will be Mayor Linley Shine unless such a matter involves her, in which case the deputy mayor will be responsible.
Council's policies are displayed on its website for easy access by residents.
Councillors adopted four resolutions relating to these matters after a move by Cr Sunny Singh, seconded by Cr Michael McKinley.
Meanwhile, Cr Louise Foote was appointed as the elected-member representative on council's audit and risk committee until November 30, 2026.
Ms Shine said this was an important role and a "good way of being across all of the activity" of the committee.
Cr Foote was nominated for the role by Cr Brown.
The council appointed Alan Rushbrook, Alan Morris, Stephen Rufus and Wendy Haydon as independent members of the committee.
Mr Rushbrook was named as chairman of the committee.
The council approved payment of $600 a meeting for independent members, including travel costs, and $1400 a meeting, including travel costs, for Mr Rushbrook.
Council papers said the payments reflected the amount of reading needed before a meeting and attendance at meetings. It had been benchmarked against similar regional councils.
The chairman was a point of reference to council staff for financial matters and advice between meetings.
Expressions of interest for the positions were received from 15 applicants including five who nominated for the role of chairman.
The applications were reviewed by the council's corporate and community services director and finance manager.
The four members were chosen for membership in line with local government reforms.
