Juanella McKenzie has won the Telstra People's Choice Award in a competition which represents Australia's richest and longest-running Indigenous art awards.
The renowned Port Augusta artist took part in the Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards presented by the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory in partnership with Telstra.
The awards are the richest in Australia and featured 63 finalists from around the country from a total of 221 entries.
Hold Me, 2022, created by Ms McKenzie, symbolises five generations of women connected through the artist's female line, passed from mother to daughter.
The woven carry dish represents her great grandmother, grandmother, mother and her daughters.
"It is amazing that this has touched people's lives. It is about bringing honour to the women who come before us and after us. I am very grateful," she said.
"Each part is woven with a cloth or hair belonging to or fibre representing, through time, our DNA intertwined and becoming one."
Gallery director Adam Worrall congratulated Ms McKenzie and said his organisation was "thrilled that people got behind this incredible artist who sends a beautiful message about matriarchy, tradition and knowledge-sharing in her work".
"It was a privilege to meet Juanella and listen to her artist's talk when she visited the gallery for the awards' opening," he said.
The artists share $190,000 - previously $80,000 - with the prizemoney for the major Telstra Art Award doubling to $100,000 in 2022 and each of the category awards tripling from $5000 to $15,000.
The gallery was set up in 1981 and the museum is home to internationally-renowned artistic, cultural and scientific collections and research programs.
It consists of six permanent and two temporary exhibition spaces.
Each year the gallery presents a dynamic program of internally-developed exhibitions carefully curated from the collection and the best travelling exhibitions from around Australia.
Worlds collided when the Yarta Purtli Gallery came alive to emu feathers, possum fur and Dreamtime effigies at Port Augusta earlier this year.
Ms McKenzie presented Ngatchu Yarta or My Country to an eager audience including Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher.
She had price tags on the artworks ranging to $30,000.
Ms McKenzie is a multi-disciplinary visual artist who spans generations.
"I like to use ancient techniques as well as modern to tell old and new stories," she said at the time.
The Adnyamathanha-Luritja woman's communities are in the central desert and the Flinders Ranges.
