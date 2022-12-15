The Transcontinental
An aged homes' auxiliary may fold, ending years of providing entertainment for residents

Greg Mayfield
Greg Mayfield
Updated December 16 2022 - 10:52am, first published December 15 2022 - 4:10pm
A shortage of volunteers is threatening to take the fun out of being old for some Port Augusta senior citizens.

Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

