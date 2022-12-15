A shortage of volunteers is threatening to take the fun out of being old for some Port Augusta senior citizens.
The Nerrilda-Ramsay Auxiliary has brought good times - in the form of magicians, cartoonists and singers - to the two aged homes, but now faces collapse because of lack of numbers.
Auxiliary vice-president Anne-Marie Seagrim said there were six remaining volunteers - soon to be reduced to four - and it would be best to have a team of 10 if possible.
"We just need members or we are going to fold after 35 years of helping the elderly," she said.
"We enhance the lives of the residents. It is nothing to do with their bedding or care - this is extra.
"Nursing homes around Australia have been through really tough times and it would be nice to have something positive such as having some people to help."
The Ramsay home is on the eastside of the city while Nerrilda is on the westside. The sites moved from being operated by Port Augusta City Council to private ownership some time ago.
Ms Seagrim said the auxiliary had provided a table-tennis table, golf putter, television set and entertainment such as a magician, animal farms, singers and a cartoonist who did caricatures of the people.
Members get a thrill out of seeing smiles on the faces of the residents.
Other support has included providing cushions for all and staging an international food day.
Until now, the auxiliary has been generously supported by the community and many local businesses.
President, secretary and treasurer Vanessa Kirkham said the auxiliary had been unwavering in its role as a fundraiser and to enhance the lives and well-being of residents who call Nerrilda or Ramsay their home.
'It is with regret that the executive committee consisting of president, vice-president, treasurer and secretary have resigned from their positions after six years' service," she said.
"There are committee members eager to continue the work of the auxiliary, but they are seeking support.
"Unless we are able to fill these four executive committee positions, the auxiliary is likely to fold.
"We would be happy to hear from anyone who might be in a position to support this wonderful cause and continue the work of the auxiliary."
The committee will meet again in early February to decide the future. If you feel you have capacity to help, please call 0419211267 to register your interest.
