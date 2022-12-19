Discover what's on around your region

SANTA'S WORKSHOP
Free family event
Photo opportunity with Santa Claus, music, treats and fun at Yarta Purtli Gallery, Port Augusta, 10am to noon on Wednesday, December 21. Open for Christmas family photos and some activities without Santa. A fun experience for families and children of all ages. Each session will contain Christmas activities, music and fun.
HEE-HAW
Carrieton Rodeo
Dec 31, 68th Carrieton Rodeo held New Years Eve, Saturday 31st December Exciting events, food stalls, live music and entertainment for all ages.Sat 31, 3:00 pm - Sun 1, 1:00 am, Carrieton 106 Wilmington Road Carrieton, SA 5432.
New Year's Eve
Beach fireworks
December 31, Solomontown Foreshore and Solomontown Beach will come alive with food, fun and fireworks.
STRETCH IT OUT
Weekly Yoga Sessions
Mondays from 1 p.m. at Central Oval and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. at LG Riches Centre. BYO mat and water, $10 per class. Register 8641 5400.
JUST AMAZING
Garden Club
Wednesday 15 February 7pm. Guest speaker John Zwar. "Naming of plants and basic botany". Meetings are held at the Garden Club Hall. Corner Elizabeth Terrace and Paringa Road.
COUNTRY MUSIC
Festival of sounds
January 27 and 28, Spear Creek Holiday Park, Country and Rock n Roll bands from around our communities come together to raise for the Apex Postie Bash. Call 0428 822 644 for bookings.
Galloping ahead
Port Augusta Cup
The renowned City of Port Augusta Cup is the major community event on Port Augusta's social calendar, attracting thousands of racegoers from far and wide. July 9, 243 Racecourse Road, Port Augusta. Visit info@paracing.org.au for more information.
Great marathon
Pichi Richi course
June 25, 2023. The Pichi Richi Marathon is an annual event that runs (literally) from Port Augusta to Quorn in South Australia through the picturesque Pichi Richi Pass. It is considered the most challenging marathon in Australia. Contact council@frc.sa.gov.au for more information.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
If you want to list an event for the What's On column in The Transcontinental, send it to editor.transcontinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Transcontinental
NOTE
COVID-19
We understand that things could change. Events should have plans in place. Calendar may change at any time
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
